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Lords Of Acid have released the new single “Karaoke Superstar” via Metropolis Records. The track features guest vocals by Princess Superstar and is out now with an official video also online.

“Karaoke Superstar” is the first new Lords Of Acid music in eight years, following the band’s most recent studio album “Pretty in Kink” from 2018. We previously reported that the band’s next full-length album is expected later in 2026 and will be the seventh Lords Of Acid studio album, titled “Acid Reign.”

For many this new single will a big surprise because musically it’s über-commercial.

The new single arrives ahead of the group’s 2026 “Cheeky Freaky” US tour. The tour starts on April 25, 2026 in Las Vegas and continues across the United States through May 31, 2026, with Princess Superstar listed among the tour’s featured acts.

<a href="https://lordsofacidofficial.bandcamp.com/album/karaoke-superstar" rel="noopener">Karaoke Superstar by Lords Of Acid</a>

About Lords Of Acid

Lords Of Acid were formed in Antwerp in 1988 by Praga Khan, Olivier Adams and Jade 4U. Musically the project emerged from Belgium’s late-1980s new beat and acid-house scene. Their breakthrough came with the single “I Sit on Acid” in 1988, followed by the debut album “Lust” in 1991.

“Voodoo-U” followed in 1994, “Our Little Secret” in 1997, “Farstucker” in 2000, “Deep Chills” in 2012 and “Pretty in Kink” in 2018. The new album “Acid Reign” follows in late 2026.

Lords Of Acid built their name on a hybrid of acid house, industrial dance, techno and new beat. Lords Of Acid anno 2026 consists of Praga Khan and Olivier Adams, with Carla Harvey active as the present frontwoman on the band’s current cycle.

About Princess Superstar

Princess Superstar is the stage name of Concetta Suzanne Kirschner, a New York-born American rapper, singer, songwriter and DJ active since the early 1990s. Musically she moves between hip hop, house, dance-pop, electro house and electroclash. Before launching her solo career, she played in the all-female group Gamma Rays and began recording under the Princess Superstar name in the mid-1990s.

Her first album, “Strictly Platinum,” was released in 1996. It was followed by “CEO” in 1997, “Last of the Great 20th Century Composers” in 2000, “Princess Superstar Is” in 2001 and “My Machine” in 2005. “Bad Babysitter” became a UK hit in 2002, while “Perfect (Exceeder),” built from her track “Perfect” and Mason’s “Exceeder,” reached No. 3 in the UK in 2007.

Later on Princess Superstar released “The New Evolution” in 2013 and continued with singles and collaborations across pop, dance and electronic music including work with Moby, The Prodigy, Arthur Baker, Prince Paul and Grandmaster Flash. In 2023 she released “Who Am I Now.”

In 2026 she appeared on Lords Of Acid’s “Karaoke Superstar”.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. side-line.com

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