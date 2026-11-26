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Los Angeles-based dark pop artist Ella Boh announced her next EP, “mannequin,” for release on 23 February 2027 via Bamboo Artists. Alongside the announcement, Boh released the new single “warning label” together with an official music video directed by Sophie Gallagher.

Pre-orders for “mannequin” are open now through Boh’s online store, including a standard and a limited-edition vinyl pressing. “Warning label” is streaming digitally, including on Spotify and Apple Music.

Boh described “warning label” as a song about recognising manipulation in a relationship: “When you want to see the good in someone, it becomes dangerously easy to be manipulated, especially when they know exactly what you wanna hear. ‘Warning label’ is about the psychological warfare of loving someone who constantly drains you. Being chewed up and spit out so many times that you can’t tell up from down. Wishing for a blatant, constant reminder, like a warning label on their forehead, to protect yourself from the person you love.”

The release follows Boh’s headline North American tour, which wrapped at the end of October. The run came close to selling out across its dates, and the VIP meet-and-greet package for the full tour sold out in advance.

About Ella Boh

Ella Boh is a dark pop artist based in Los Angeles, writing, producing and recording her own material. She began her career as a songwriter, working with artists including Selena Gomez, Jai Wolf and Freya Skye, before releasing her own debut project, “milk & honey.” She followed it with the “BLURRY DELUXE” EP, led by the singles “SERiAL KiLLER,” “BLOODY MARY” and “PRETTY BABY,” which has drawn more than 12.4 million Spotify streams and contributes to a catalogue Boh’s team puts at more than 75 million lifetime streams. Boh toured North America in support of her “BLURRY” era alongside Artemas and Ari Abdul. “mannequin,” due 23 February 2027 on Bamboo Artists, follows that run and the release of lead single “warning label.”

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