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Paris-based duo Nerisah released their debut single, “East Ghost,” digitally on 30 October 2026. Formed in March 2026 by Bosnian-born vocalist Mersiha Husagic and French musician Nicolas Rabine, the duo combine spectral vocals, echoing guitars and non-traditional percussion into a sound the pair describe as “nocturnal dust, with a taste of alternative rock.” They sing in French, English and Bosnian.

Husagic and Rabine met at an open mic at the Highlander bar in Paris, where they first performed together before forming the project. The pair cite recordings from the 1950s through the 1990s as a reference point for the track’s raw, unpolished sound. For percussion on “East Ghost,” they used cowbells and tambourines instead of a conventional drum kit.

Husagic wrote “East Ghost” several years before Nerisah formed, during a period when news coverage of war brought back memories of her childhood in Bosnia. She later reworked the song with Rabine, who added guitar, synth and lyre parts. Describing the song’s origin, she said: “I was alone a lot at that time and felt quite lost. Holding a guitar gave me comfort. What began as a personal refuge gradually became a shared creation when Nico added his guitar, giving the song a new life and opening it up to unexpected possibilities.”

Husagic and Rabine produced “East Ghost” themselves. The track was recorded by engineers Andreas Lecter, Bernard Natier and Bénédicte Schmitt at Montmartre Recording, Studio Garage and Labomatic Studios in Paris, and mixed and mastered by Lecter at Studio Montmartre Recording. An official video for the track, directed and edited by Husagic with colour grading by Rabine, is available on YouTube.

<a href="https://nerisah.bandcamp.com/track/east-ghost" target="_blank" rel="noopener">East Ghost by Nerisah</a>

“East Ghost” is available digitally on Bandcamp, Spotify, Apple Music and SoundCloud.

About Nerisah

Nerisah is a Paris-based duo formed in March 2026 by Bosnian-born singer, guitarist and percussionist Mersiha Husagic and French multi-instrumentalist Nicolas Rabine. The pair met at an open mic at the Highlander bar in Paris, where a shared performance led to a recurring creative partnership built on improvisation. Husagic and Rabine write, produce and record their own material, drawing on 1950s-to-1990s recording aesthetics and an unconventional approach to arrangement. “East Ghost,” released on Bandcamp on 30 October 2026, is the duo’s debut single and first commercially released recording.

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