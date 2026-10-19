October 19, 2026

Puppenjunx announce debut album ‘Einz’, share single ‘Der Präsident ist tot’

Britta Pirkko October 19, 2026

Puppenjunx, the EBM project of Orange Sector’s Martin Bodewell and Lars Timm Felker, releases debut album “Einz” on 6 November 2026 via Infacted Recordings.

Puppenjunx announce debut album 'Einz', share single 'Der Präsident ist tot'
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German EBM project Puppenjunx releases its debut album, “Einz,” on 6 November 2026 through Infacted Recordings. The project is run by Orange Sector’s Martin Bodewell and Lars Timm Felker, who have already shared the first single, “Der Präsident ist tot,” digitally since 16 October, including an Orange Sector Club Mix.

Puppenjunx gives Bodewell and Felker an outlet for musical ideas that do not fit Orange Sector’s current direction, with a stripped-down, old-school approach to electronic body music. The project’s name references the historical German term “Puppenjungs,” associated with Hannover’s criminal history and the Fritz Haarmann case of the 1920s.

Limited CD edition of ‘Einz’

For the physical release, Bodewell and Felker have pressed a limited number of CDs, pre-orders for which are open directly through the band via Facebook Messenger.

About Puppenjunx

Puppenjunx is the EBM side project of Martin Bodewell and Lars Timm Felker, both also members of Orange Sector. Where Orange Sector has moved in its own direction over the years, Puppenjunx is built around a minimal, straightforward EBM sound closer to the genre’s old-school roots.

The project debuted its first single, “Der Präsident ist tot,” digitally on 16 October 2026, paired with an Orange Sector Club Mix. Its debut album, “Einz,” follows on 6 November 2026 through Infacted Recordings, with a limited CD pressing available directly from the band.

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