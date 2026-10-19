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German EBM project Puppenjunx releases its debut album, “Einz,” on 6 November 2026 through Infacted Recordings. The project is run by Orange Sector’s Martin Bodewell and Lars Timm Felker, who have already shared the first single, “Der Präsident ist tot,” digitally since 16 October, including an Orange Sector Club Mix.

Puppenjunx gives Bodewell and Felker an outlet for musical ideas that do not fit Orange Sector’s current direction, with a stripped-down, old-school approach to electronic body music. The project’s name references the historical German term “Puppenjungs,” associated with Hannover’s criminal history and the Fritz Haarmann case of the 1920s.

<a href="https://infactedrecordings.bandcamp.com/album/der-pr-sident-ist-tot" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Der Präsident ist tot by Puppenjunx</a>

Limited CD edition of ‘Einz’

For the physical release, Bodewell and Felker have pressed a limited number of CDs, pre-orders for which are open directly through the band via Facebook Messenger.

About Puppenjunx

Puppenjunx is the EBM side project of Martin Bodewell and Lars Timm Felker, both also members of Orange Sector. Where Orange Sector has moved in its own direction over the years, Puppenjunx is built around a minimal, straightforward EBM sound closer to the genre’s old-school roots.

The project debuted its first single, “Der Präsident ist tot,” digitally on 16 October 2026, paired with an Orange Sector Club Mix. Its debut album, “Einz,” follows on 6 November 2026 through Infacted Recordings, with a limited CD pressing available directly from the band.

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For almost 15 years I’ve been writing about music, interviewing artists and reviewing releases for Peek-A-Boo Magazine. Recently, I also launched my own WordPress website, where I continue to share interviews, reviews and news from the underground scene. The darker side of music has been part of my life for more than 30 years, with a passion for everything from ’80s synthpop and New Wave to EBM, Futurepop and dark electronic music in general. Also Metal and Rock is part of my world. Away from the scene, I work in a public library, where books are part of my everyday life. I enjoy both fiction and non-fiction, especially books on politics, religion, health and travel. I’m also a fan of thrillers and horror films. When I’m not listening to music or reading, you’ll usually find me exploring nature, enjoying a good sauna, experimenting with vegan cooking, or travelling to my second home, Finland. I’ve always believed the underground has the best stories. My job is simply to help tell them