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An interview with Ewan McLaren, author of All Through the Years: A Fan’s History of Erasure, 1985–2026

Despite Erasure’s remarkable career spanning more than four decades, the story of the British duo has rarely been explored in book form. Apart from a largely photographic German-language publication released by edel Verlag in 1992, and Paul Hickey’s 2011 memoir Sometimes – A Life of Love, Loss & Erasure, there have been few book-length accounts connected with the band. Neither, however, offers a comprehensive history of Erasure told from the perspective of its fans.

Now, with All Through the Years: A Fan’s History of Erasure, 1985–2026, longtime fan Ewan McLaren has set out to fill that gap. Bringing together four decades of research, personal memories and first-hand experiences, his book explores not only the band’s history but also the friendships, encounters and shared experiences that have grown around its music.

As someone who has followed Erasure for decades and written about the band as an online music journalist, I was particularly interested when news of the book first emerged. I soon got in touch with Ewan, and it quickly became clear that we shared more than just a passion for the same band. There was also a mutual curiosity and appreciation for each other’s experiences.

That gave us the idea of a conversation that goes beyond a conventional book interview. We wanted to explore two different perspectives on being an Erasure fan: Ewan’s experiences growing up in the UK and my own memories of following the band in Hungary. There are plenty of similarities, but also some striking differences shaped by geography, culture and the very different opportunities available to fans on either side of Europe.

This is a conversation about music, memories, friendships, fan communities and the unexpected ways in which a band can become part of someone’s life – sometimes for more than forty years.

Ewan McLaren interview on Erasure

From the first encounter to a lifelong passion

SL: Everyone has their own story of discovering a band that eventually becomes an important part of their life. My own Erasure story began in a rather unexpected way. The first time I encountered Oh L’Amour was actually through Dollar’s version, which I heard in a cinema before a film screening. Later, I came across Sometimes on the radio, but I wouldn’t say I was a fan just yet. That really began around 1989, when I started high school. How did your own Erasure story begin? Was it love at first listen?

Ewan: I remember seeing Sometimes for the first time – probably on Top of the Pops, probably around the time of my 15th birthday. I liked it straight away, but at that point it was nothing more than that. I registered It Doesn’t Have to Be similarly, and this continued through Victim of Love, where I admit I had a bit of a wobble.

Times at school weren’t the easiest for me, and I remember Andy appearing on British TV in a black rubber leotard. If I’d admitted I was a fan at that point, it would have given certain groups at school more ammunition to throw at me, as unfortunately there was a large homophobic element amongst my peers.

However, when The Circus single was released, that was the final straw. I was hooked, and I had to find out as much as I could about the band. I was prepared to live with any consequences that came my way.

The first records and the collecting obsession

SL: My first Erasure CD was Two Ring Circus, although I bought it several years after its original release. As a teenager, and later as a university student with a fairly limited budget, cassette copying was still an important part of how we shared and discovered music. Do you remember the first Erasure record you bought? Did collecting the band’s releases become an important part of your fandom?

Ewan: My timing was fortunate in some respects, because it was The Circus single that pushed me to actually start buying records. I began by buying the 12-inch singles for that release. Each contained a number of live tracks, so by purchasing all three, I was able to experience quite a bit of the existing catalogue. That was where the love affair began.

After that, collecting became a passion of mine. I started off by attempting to buy every format and edition so that I could make sure I’d heard every commercially available track or remix. Over time, this expanded to whatever I could lay my hands on, and I did build up quite a collection!

The first time live

SL: My first Erasure concert was in 1992, at Budapest’s Kisstadion, during the legendary Phantasmagorical Entertainment tour. I even took a tape recorder with me, hoping to capture the show – although, looking back, the recording contains more of the audience, including my own voice, than the actual band! What was your first Erasure concert like?

Ewan: Glasgow SECC, December 1989. A local record shop ran coaches to concerts from my home town, so a friend and I went. It was the first time I’d ever been to a concert, and I really wasn’t sure what to expect. A two-hour coach journey each way in Scotland in December, pitch black all the way.

As I recall, the setlist for that tour started off quite slowly, opening with Piano Song and How Many Times?. I stood there, taking it all in, but up to that point I wasn’t really seeing what the big attraction was. The audience was fairly quiet too.

However, when Chains of Love started, the audience seemed to explode and the energy was infectious. That was the moment when it all made sense, and when watching the band perform live became something I wanted to do again and again.

Live performance is a special feeling for me. Being in a crowd of people and feeding off their energy when they hear a track they know and love really is amazing.

In short, I love the music because it can be listened to in isolation, and songs can have a very unique meaning to different people. But seeing the band live is an opportunity to share that love.

Finding other fans: fanzines, fan clubs and photocopies

SL: I discovered the existence of a small Erasure fan club at Budapest’s Petőfi Csarnok relatively late, and I first visited it in 1994. I remember bringing along a videotape containing an episode of the German VIVA TV programme Jam featuring Erasure, which I could share with other fans.

The club also produced a small photocopied fanzine called Mánia, largely based on translated excerpts from Private Ear, but supplemented with Hungarian news and local developments. I even sent them a caricature of Erasure that I’d drawn spontaneously, and they used it as the cover of one of their issues.

Issues of Mánia, the Hungarian Erasure fan club’s photocopied fanzine

How did the Erasure fan community develop in the UK? Was the official fan club and Private Ear the main way of connecting with other fans?

Ewan: Before the internet, the official fan club and Private Ear were really the only ways I knew of to connect with other fans. If there were local groups, I wasn’t aware of them at the time.

Once email and mailing lists arrived in the mid-90s, things opened up a lot. There was the Wonderland mailing list, and independent fanzines like The Erasure Files, which is how I ended up producing my own.

Erasure fan newsletters from the 1990s

It sounds a bit like what you describe with Mánia. Fans everywhere seem to have found their own ways of making a small community out of photocopies and enthusiasm.

Different countries, different experiences – the same passion

SL: Growing up as an Erasure fan in Hungary during the late 1980s and early 1990s was quite different from being a fan in the UK. Access to records, information and concerts was often much more limited, and fans had to find their own ways of building communities and sharing their enthusiasm.

Do you think being an Erasure fan in the UK was fundamentally different from being a fan in countries such as Hungary or other parts of Eastern Europe? Did you ever have a sense that the band’s music could mean something particularly powerful to fans in places where access to the band and its world was much more limited?

Ewan: I can only answer that from the outside, because I haven’t lived it. I guess UK fans have been very fortunate over the years compared with other countries. The band were on Top of the Pops, in the record shops and touring regularly, so access was never really the problem. The challenge was finding other fans.

What I do know from researching the book is how much it meant for the band to play in places like that. Daniel Miller’s favourite Erasure show was Prague in November 1989, three days after the Berlin Wall fell, and by 1992 they were taking the tour to Budapest as well.

As for whether the music could mean something particularly powerful to fans in places with more limited access, it’s probably not something I thought about during the band’s commercial peak. But I’d like to think that good music works anywhere in the world. Reading about your experience, it sounds as though fans there had to be far more inventive than we ever did.

When music leads to lifelong friendships

SL: Some of the friendships I made through the fan club became much stronger around the time of Erasure’s 1997 Budapest concert. Looking back, the music was really just the starting point for friendships and shared experiences that continued beyond the band itself. Did you make lasting friendships through the Erasure fan community? And do you think these friendships were among the most important things that grew out of being a fan?

Ewan: Undoubtedly, and it sounds like Budapest did the same for you.

Whenever Erasure tour, part of the planning before shows is working out who else we know is going to the same show or shows, and making plans to meet up beforehand.

Similarly, when Erasure did the four anniversary shows in the UK last year, there were so many people there who I’m still close friends with, or who I simply hadn’t seen in years. We hung around in the venue after the show chatting until the venue staff had to quietly ask us to leave!

From fan to active participant

SL: At some point, being a fan can become something more than simply listening to music or attending concerts. You begin to contribute to the community, share information, create things, organise activities or help others discover the band. When did you first feel the urge to become actively involved in the Erasure world?

Ewan: A small correction first: I’ve been an EIS member for many years and have helped out where I could, but I’ve never been part of the team that runs it.

Through the early 90s, I had a feeling that my affection for the band was such that I’d like to be more involved, but each time an opportunity came along, it fell into my lap rather than being something I went looking for.

My own involvement really began in 1996, when I started helping promote another fan’s fanzine, and then launched my own when he stopped. That led to fan gatherings and eventually to helping Greg and Alan organise the official EIS’04 convention.

SL: Was there ever a moment when you realised that the work you were doing was genuinely important to other fans?

Ewan: I don’t think I ever had one of those moments, to be honest. I’ve done what I can whenever the opportunity has arisen, and the nicest part has been seeing other fans enjoy things such as EIS’04.

But I still don’t consider myself as anything other than a fan. A very fortunate one!

Personal connections with Vince and Andy

SL: In 1994, a few members of the Hungarian fan club had the opportunity to meet Erasure during their visit to Hungary in connection with the Goldene Europa award. Some footage of that meeting even appears briefly in the acoustic video for Sono Luminus.

My own first personal meeting with Vince and Andy came in 2005, when I interviewed them in Munich before their concert. Since then, I’ve had the opportunity to see Erasure live several more times – in Munich in 2007, Budapest in 2011, Vienna in 2017 and Munich again in 2018. On each of those occasions, we met backstage, and over the years the relationship became increasingly personal. During the more recent encounters, Vince and Andy greeted me like a friend, and they’d even got to know my family.

How did your own relationship with Vince and Andy develop over the years? Did you ever experience a similar evolution, from being a fan who followed the band closely to becoming a familiar face and eventually someone they knew personally?

Ewan: The first time I met Vince and Andy was in 1997 at the Cowboy concerts, at the stage door in Sheffield. I genuinely thought at the time that was it. I’d met them, said thank you for the music, and it wouldn’t happen again.

I certainly didn’t expect to have the good fortune to meet them, or spend time with them, as many times as I have. The next time was the aftershow party after the London show in 2003, and the year after, Andy surprised everyone by turning up at EIS’04.

That’s a really good question, and in some respects a tough one! I’ve never really considered that I have a relationship as such with the band. But when we saw Andy after one of his solo shows last year, he was so pleased to see my wife, and that was a lovely moment to see. It meant more to me than any recognition I may have got from Andy myself.

SL: And beyond Vince and Andy, how important were your relationships with the people behind the scenes – the fan club organisers, for example?

Ewan: Very important, but mostly on the fan club side. Janet, Jonny, Greg and later Richard were the people who made so much of this possible, whether that was a mention in Private Ear, a tip about where to wait after a show, or being asked to help put on EIS’04.

Greg and I became friends after he gave us passes to an aftershow, and he ended up being my best man.

I’ve never really had a relationship with the label or the production side, other than a few backstage conversations along the way, so I’d be wary of claiming one. But the people who’ve run the fan club over the years have all clearly cared about the band and the fans, and I’ve been lucky to know all of them, in varying capacities.

The most memorable Erasure moment – and a love story

SL: After more than four decades of following Erasure, there must be countless memories, concerts, encounters and unexpected moments that have stayed with you. Is there one particular Erasure-related experience that stands out above all the others as the most meaningful part of your journey with the band?

Ewan: There really are so many instances I could choose here, but it would be remiss of me – and probably not the best decision for my marriage, lol – if I didn’t say that it was meeting a young lady called Donna at the All Through the Years Erasure convention and party in Nottingham in 1998.

Donna became my wife, and we were married on the morning of EIS’04 in Leicester. Without the band, we would never have met, and we’re still happily married – and both still fans, of course – to this day.

The internet and the changing nature of fandom

SL: The way fans connect with each other has changed enormously over the past four decades. From fanzines, newsletters, letters and cassette recordings to websites, forums and social media, the possibilities of sharing information and experiences have become almost limitless.

How do you think the internet fundamentally changed the experience of being an Erasure fan? Did it bring fans closer together, or do you think something also disappeared from the more personal, slower-moving fan culture of the pre-internet era?

Ewan: For me personally, the internet changed things in a positive way, and the only thing I probably lost was my sense of isolation as an Erasure fan.

Prior to this, my Erasure news came either from music magazines or from Private Ear. In terms of contact with other fans, there really wasn’t any – other than a pen pal I had via the EIS.

Once I had internet access, I stumbled across the Wonderland mailing list, which is where I first met many people who I’m still good friends with today.

At that point, news from the band became more instant, as the EIS moved from print to website and email, which vastly sped up the flow of information from band to fan.

The next chapter – the excitement never goes away

SL: As a longtime fan, I’m sure the anticipation of new Erasure music and another tour never completely disappears. With a new album and tour on the horizon, how are you feeling about this next chapter? Does the excitement of waiting for new music and seeing the band live still feel the same as it did in the early years?

Ewan: That excitement still remains. When Richard announced in the newsletter that we should tune into BBC Radio 2 the following Monday for some special Erasure announcements, the excitement in our house was off the scale.

All weekend we were literally saying, “Is it not Monday yet?” and counting down the hours.

Once the tour dates were announced, we spent some time looking through the venue list to work out an itinerary of which shows we could feasibly attend. And then came the stress on presale morning, trying to ensure we got the best seats we could for each chosen show.

Hearing Wings of Love for the first time was another special moment. On that first listen, I had tears in my eyes…

All Through the Years – how the book came to life

SL: At what point did you realise that your own experiences and the history of the Erasure fan community could become a book? Was this something you’d been thinking about for years, or did the idea gradually take shape?

Ewan: During the COVID lockdowns, I started collating all the bits and pieces I had regarding the band into some semblance of order and began taking notes. As the years progressed, I would return to it semi-regularly and start fleshing it out. I could see it was beginning to become more of a story.

What pushed me on was my own frustration that there wasn’t anything similar available, as I would have loved to have read it myself. And when I did find something, it inevitably annoyed me when it was missing what I would consider key details.

SL: Was there anything you discovered during your research that genuinely surprised you or changed the way you looked at a particular period in the band’s history?

Ewan: I wouldn’t say that anything I discovered changed my opinion of the band or any particular era, but I did find some facts I wasn’t previously aware of.

Whilst not directly related to Erasure themselves, I discovered that Val Chalmers, Erasure’s longtime backing vocalist alongside her sister Emma, had recorded backing vocals for Dave Stewart and The Spiritual Cowboys in the early 1990s. It was on an album that didn’t receive much mainstream attention, but one that I’ve owned and loved for over 35 years.

Who is the book for?

SL: Who do you primarily see as the audience for All Through the Years? Is it mainly intended for longtime fans who lived through the band’s history, or do you also hope to reach younger readers who may have discovered Erasure more recently?

Ewan: The main audience is the fanbase: people who lived through it, who’ll recognise the tours, the newsletters and the conventions.

But I’ve tried to fill the book with real-life stories, such as queueing for tickets, travelling to shows and friendships made through a band – things that any longtime fan of any band would recognise.

As for younger readers, I’d love that. Erasure keep finding new listeners, and a chapter like the one on A Little Respect shows how a song keeps reaching people who never knew the band. I hope the book can be a way in for them as well.

SL: Who was the first person you showed the manuscript to, and was there anyone whose feedback particularly influenced the final version?

Ewan: Other than my wife, who is obviously biased, I sent the draft to a small number of trusted friends, each chosen for something different.

Barbara, an Erasure fan I’ve known for over twenty years and whose daughter I’m godparent to, was the first to read it. I knew her feedback would be honest, and she’s excellent at judging the feeling of a text. She loved it!

Peter is the one most likely to catch any factual slips regarding releases, such as catalogue numbers and track listings.

And Tina, who is only a casual fan, was perfect for reading it from a completely different perspective.

Each of them gave feedback that helped the book become what it is today. I’m very grateful to all three.

More than the music – a lifetime lived alongside it

SL: The back cover of the book contains a line that I particularly like:

“More than the music. A lifetime lived alongside it.”

After spending so many years researching, collecting memories and writing about Erasure, what does the publication of the book mean to you personally? Is there a sense of finally putting something into perspective, or does it feel more like the beginning of another chapter in your own Erasure journey?

Ewan: Over the past few years, I’ve realised that I know a number of things about the band’s history that aren’t widely known, and it would be a shame if those memories were lost.

A particular reason for doing so is that my son is in his mid-twenties now and has had to grow up with two Erasure fans as his parents. But he doesn’t know – or in some cases remember – half of the wonderful things that loving this band has brought us.

I’d like to think that one day in the future, when I’m no longer around to tell these stories, he could reach for a copy on his own bookshelf, and my voice would live on in his head.

I’ve thoroughly enjoyed the process, and I would really like to write some more, but the difficulty would be finding a subject that I have the same passion for and knowledge of.

SL: And finally, if someone who knew nothing about Erasure picked up your book, what would you most hope they would take away from it?

Ewan: I’d hope they’d come away understanding the warmth and affection that exists between the fans and the band, and just as much among the fans themselves.

More than forty years later

What becomes particularly clear from this conversation is that the story of Erasure is about much more than albums, singles, tours and chart positions. It is also a story about people who found each other through music, formed friendships and created memories that have lasted for decades.

Ewan’s experiences in the UK and my own memories of the Hungarian fan community show just how different the circumstances could be for fans in different parts of Europe – and yet how similar the passion remained.

While access to records, concerts and information was relatively straightforward in the UK, fans in Hungary often had to improvise, build their own networks and find creative ways to share their enthusiasm. Small fan clubs, photocopied fanzines, exchanged recordings and personal friendships became an essential part of that experience.

Perhaps that is what makes All Through the Years particularly valuable. It doesn’t simply preserve the history of a band; it also captures the story of a community and the people whose lives have been shaped by their shared love of music.

And sometimes, as Ewan’s story so beautifully illustrates, that shared passion can lead to something even more meaningful – a lifelong friendship, a marriage, or memories that become part of a family’s history.

As the book’s subtitle reminds us, it is about much more than the music. It is about a lifetime lived alongside it.

Further information about All Through the Years: A Fan’s History of Erasure, 1985–2026 can be found on the official website: www.erasurebook.com

About Erasure

Erasure are the English synth-pop duo of vocalist Andy Bell and instrumentalist Vince Clarke, formed in London in 1985. Clarke had already co-founded Depeche Mode, formed Yazoo with Alison Moyet and led the short-lived trio The Assembly before pairing with Bell. The duo signed to Mute Records and released their debut album, “Wonderland,” in 1986, followed by a run of hits including “Sometimes,” “A Little Respect,” “Chains of Love,” “Blue Savannah” and “Always.” Erasure have won a BRIT Award and an Ivor Novello Award, and marked 40 years of “Who Needs Love Like That” in September 2025.

The duo’s most recent studio album together was “Day-Glo (Based on a True Story),” released in August 2022. Erasure announced a new album, “Radio!! Radio!!,” alongside the single “Wings of Love” and a 2027 tour in September 2026, and followed it with a Ladytron remix of “Wings Of Love” and a CD single in November 2026. “Radio!! Radio!!” is due on Mute on March 12, 2027.

Ewan McLaren’s book, “All Through the Years: A Fan’s History of Erasure, 1985-2026,” is an independent, unofficial history of the band told through four decades of fan memory, research and first-hand experience. It is available through the book’s official website, www.erasurebook.com.

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I began my career in online music journalism in 2001, writing about artists I had followed since the late ’80s and early ’90s, including Depeche Mode, Erasure and The Cure. I later edited the Hungarian Mute microsite for EMI Music Hungary. This led to interviews with Erasure, Nitzer Ebb and Alan Wilder, and some of those collaborations developed into lasting friendships. Since 2014, I have been part of the editorial team of depechemode.de. I also contribute interviews to Reflections of Darkness, Peek-A-Boo Magazine and Kaput Mag. I maintain a close connection to Mute Records artists and have also supported releases on Very Records. I am proud to collaborate with Side-Line Magazine, where I regularly publish interviews and features.