Cold Spring releases “Sky Yen,” Pete Shelley’s 1974 solo electronic recording, on CD for the first time on 27 November 2026, ahead of his Buzzcocks days.

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Cold Spring releases the first-ever CD edition of “Sky Yen,” the experimental electronic recording made by Pete Shelley in March 1974, two years before he co-founded Buzzcocks. The CD arrives 27 November 2026, in a matt-laminate digipak using Shelley’s original cover design with Malcolm Garrett.

Shelley made the recording while studying electronics in Bolton, before switching to philosophy and European literature, using an oscillator he built himself. Recorded on a two-track tape machine with added echo and effects, “Sky Yen” is built from electronic tones, drones, feedback and noise, shaped partly by physical contact with the oscillator’s circuitry.

<a href="https://coldspring.bandcamp.com/album/sky-yen-csr383cd" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Sky Yen by Pete Shelley</a>

Still a teenager at the time, Shelley had been listening to German electronic acts including Tangerine Dream, Cluster, Kraftwerk, Can and Faust, whose influence steered him toward a soundworld far removed from mid-1970s rock and pop. “Sky Yen” was eventually released by Shelley himself on his own Groovy Records label in April 1980, after Buzzcocks had already found international success, revealing how far back his interest in electronic experimentation went.

Shelley returned to that interest with the 1981 single “Homosapien,” written in 1974 as a Jets of Air song and co-produced with Martin Rushent. The accompanying album included several more songs written in the mid-1970s, and Rushent’s programming work on the sessions also fed into “Dare,” the album he was producing concurrently for The Human League.

‘Sky Yen’ tracklist and credits

“Sky Yen” is presented in two parts: “Sky Yen Part 1” (20:45) and “Sky Yen Part 2” (20:42), both performed by Pete Shelley on a purpose-built oscillator in March 1974. The CD layout for Cold Spring was done by Abby Helasdottir, reproducing Shelley and Garrett’s original cover design.

About Pete Shelley

Pete Shelley (1955-2018) was studying in Bolton and fronting the group Jets of Air when he recorded “Sky Yen” in March 1974. Two years later, he co-founded Buzzcocks, one of the acts that defined British punk and post-punk through concise, melodic songwriting.

Shelley self-released “Sky Yen” on his own Groovy Records label in April 1980, after Buzzcocks’ breakthrough, and followed it with the 1981 synth-pop single “Homosapien,” co-produced with Martin Rushent and originally written in 1974 as a Jets of Air song. Cold Spring’s CD edition, out 27 November 2026, is the first time “Sky Yen” has been issued on the format.

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