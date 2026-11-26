Australian-born, London-based DJ and producer HAAi will play US dates from 27 November to 6 December 2026, following her album “DIGITiSE” on Mute.

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Australian-born, London-based producer and DJ HAAi will play US dates from 27 November to 6 December 2026, across Los Angeles, San Francisco, Miami, Atlanta and New York, following the October release of her third studio album, “DIGITiSE,” on Mute.

HAAi describes “DIGITiSE” as the “bigger, ravey sibling” of her 2025 album “HUMANiSE,” saying the new record “holds the hand of HUMANiSE and walks it to the club.” The album brings in new collaborators Echonomist and Skybreak alongside Cantoalegre, a children’s choir from Medellín, Colombia, as well as past collaborators Pat Alvarez, ILA, James Massiah and Kaiden Ford.

US DJ dates for HAAi

27 November – Los Angeles, CA – Time Warp LA at Ace * Mission Studios

28 November – San Francisco, CA – Polyglamorous x Squish at The Great Northern

3 December – Miami, FL – Raw Cuts, b2b with salute, at The Ground Club Space

4 December – Atlanta, GA – Pisces

5 December – New York, NY – FIXED at Good Room

6 December – Miami, FL – Factory Basel closing night, b2b with Coffintexts, at Factory Town

HAAi’s schedule continues into 2027 with further international dates, including Fabric at Truth Club in Johannesburg on 15 January, the Castle of Good Hope in Cape Town on 16 January, Polari at FVTVR in Paris on 19 February, and three shows alongside The Avalanches in Australia: the Royal Botanic Gardens in Melbourne on 5 March, a show on the banks in Brisbane on 6 March, and the Sydney Opera House on 7 March.

About HAAi

HAAi is an Australian-born, London-based producer, songwriter and DJ. She released her debut album, “Baby, We’re Ascending,” before issuing her “DJ-Kicks” compilation in 2023, the same year as “Lights Out,” her collaboration with Fred again.. and Romy. Her second studio album, “HUMANiSE,” followed in October 2025 and was named among the year’s albums of the year by Rough Trade, Disco Pogo and Resident. HAAi founded UNiSON, a community-focussed club night in London, in 2024. Her third studio album, “DIGITiSE,” was released in October 2026 on Mute, and the November-December 2026 US dates mark her first club run in the country since the album’s release.

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