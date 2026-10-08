I Think I Broke Something release the single “Decadence” on 7 October 2026, the third single from their EP “Another Escape,” due 5 November.

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Finnish electropunk duo I Think I Broke Something releases the single “Decadence” on 7 October 2026. The track is the third single from the duo’s upcoming EP “Another Escape,” due November 5, and the release will be marked with a show at Semifinal in Helsinki the same day.

The band calls “Decadence” one of its most accessible tracks to date: “In our world, Decadence is a fairly straightforward electro-industrial punk track. You could describe it as a collision between Viagra Boys and The Prodigy, while still doing its own weird thing in its own universe. It’s probably one of the most radio-friendly tracks we’ve ever made.”

<a href="https://itibs.bandcamp.com/track/decadence" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Decadence by I Think I Broke Something</a>

“Decadence” follows “Illegal,” released August 6, and “Heads Up,” released September 9, as the third single from “Another Escape” ahead of the EP’s November 5 release. “Decadence” is available as a digital single on Bandcamp and Spotify.

About I Think I Broke Something

I Think I Broke Something, also known as ITIBS, is a Helsinki-based duo made up of Jouni and Miika, active since 2014. The project debuted with the EP “Superman Sabotage Clan” and has since released three full-length albums, including “Still Not Going To,” announced for an October 26, 2022 release as the duo’s third LP, alongside numerous singles and remixes through various labels.

That album cycle included the singles “Astral,” released September 2022, “Corpse,” released April 2023, and “Raw,” released July 2023. ITIBS describes its sound as a distorted electronic hybrid that draws on The Prodigy, 3TEETH and Nine Inch Nails and mixes explosive electronics with metal-heavy weight. The duo lists collaborations with The Prodigy’s Maxim, DJ Hyper and Zardonic.

“Decadence,” released October 7, follows “Illegal” and “Heads Up” as the third single from the EP “Another Escape,” due November 5 alongside the band’s release show at Semifinal in Helsinki.

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