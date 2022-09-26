Finnish electropunk duo I Think I Broke Something (ITIBS) release 3rd LP in October

Finnish electropunk duo I Think I Broke Something (ITIBS) will release their third full-length album “Still Not Going To” on October 26 following the release of two singles from the album, “All Is Not” and “Astral”. For the occasion drum’n bass / metal producer Zardonic will deliver a remix from “All Is Not” which will be released on December 23rd.

It’s been eight years already since the Helsinki based duo’s debut, the “Superman Sabotage Clan” EP.

Below are the past singles from 2022.

And here’s the second one.


