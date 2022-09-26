Finnish electropunk duo I Think I Broke Something (ITIBS) release 3rd LP in October
Finnish electropunk duo I Think I Broke Something (ITIBS) will release their third full-length album…
Finnish electropunk duo I Think I Broke Something (ITIBS) will release their third full-length album “Still Not Going To” on October 26 following the release of two singles from the album, “All Is Not” and “Astral”. For the occasion drum’n bass / metal producer Zardonic will deliver a remix from “All Is Not” which will be released on December 23rd.
It’s been eight years already since the Helsinki based duo’s debut, the “Superman Sabotage Clan” EP.
Below are the past singles from 2022.
And here’s the second one.
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether