Cleopatra Records issues Bauhaus’s “Drink the New Wine” as a hand-numbered, etched 12-inch vinyl single on 30 October 2026, limited to 450 copies.

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Cleopatra Records will issue “Drink the New Wine”, the last studio recording by post-punk and goth rock band Bauhaus, as a 12-inch vinyl single on 30 October 2026. The pressing comes in three hand-numbered, etched color variants – white, silver and red – capped at 150 copies each, for a total of 450.

Peter Murphy, Daniel Ash, David J and Kevin Haskins recorded the track separately during COVID-19 lockdown. The four traded audio files using the surrealist “exquisite corpse” method the band had used before. Bauhaus released it digitally in March 2022, its first new song since the 2008 album “Go Away White.”

No Bauhaus recording has followed. Ash confirmed in April 2023 that the band’s reunion had ended, with the surviving members reforming Love and Rockets.

‘Drink the New Wine’: a lockdown recording now on hand-numbered vinyl

Ash describes the track as typical of the band’s more playful side. “I always loved it when Bauhaus would go into art fart mode. Truly liberating and FUN!” he said.

Cleopatra Records calls the release “a music artifact […] created for the most dedicated Bauhaus fans and collectors.”

Side A of the single holds “Drink the New Wine.” Side B is etched with a reproduction of the Bauhaus logo and carries no audio.

Each copy is individually hand-numbered, one color per customer, with no repressing planned once the 450 copies sell out. The single is available for pre-order through Cleopatra Records ahead of the 30 October release.

About Bauhaus

Small Wonder Records released Bauhaus’s debut single, “Bela Lugosi’s Dead,” in August 1979, a year after Peter Murphy, Daniel Ash, David J (David John Haskins) and his younger brother Kevin Haskins formed the band in Northampton, England. The single arrived before goth existed as a named scene.

Four studio albums followed in four years on 4AD and Beggars Banquet: “In the Flat Field” (1980), “Mask” (1981), “The Sky’s Gone Out” (1982) and “Burning from the Inside” (1983). Bauhaus split on 5 July 1983, a week before “Burning from the Inside” reached shops.

The pioneering band reunited for a 1998 tour and again from 2005 to 2008, a run that produced a fifth album, “Go Away White” (2008, Cooking Vinyl), released without a supporting tour. Ash, David J and Kevin Haskins had already carried their partnership into Love and Rockets, formed in 1985, and into separate solo careers. David J’s catalog includes the albums “Etiquette of Violence” and “Songs from Another Season,” plus a 2014 memoir, “Who Killed Mister Moonlight?”

The four original members reunited again in 2019, announcing Peter Murphy’s first live date with Bauhaus after a heart attack ahead of shows at the Hollywood Palladium that November. A further reunion tour followed in 2022, covering Europe and the US West Coast.

Months after the band released “Drink the New Wine,” Murphy’s rehab admission forced it to cancel the rest of its North American tour that August. Ash ended the reunion in April 2023, and the surviving trio returned to Love and Rockets.

David J has stayed active since. He revisited his own archive on the album ‘Tracks From the Attic Revisited’ and discussed the project earlier this year in a Side-Line interview.

This is the first time “Drink the New Wine” has been pressed to a physical format.

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