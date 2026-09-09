September 10, 2026

I Think I Broke Something releases new single ‘Heads Up’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff September 9, 2026

Finnish duo I Think I Broke Something releases “Heads Up” on September 9, the second single from EP “Another Escape,” out November 5 via Semifinal, Helsinki.

I Think I Broke Something cover art for the single "Heads Up"
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Finnish Electronic Punk duo I Think I Broke Something releases the single “Heads Up” on September 9. The track is the second single from the duo’s upcoming EP “Another Escape,” due November 5 on the same day as a release show at Semifinal in Helsinki.

Related newsI Think I Broke Something releases new single 'Illegal'

“Heads Up is our take on an accessible dance track. It’s a pretty straightforward rave/electropunk/industrial stomper with too much distortion. There might be a hint of irony in the lyrics,” the band states.

‘Heads Up’ follows ‘Illegal’ toward ‘Another Escape’

“Heads Up” arrives a month after “Illegal,” the first single from “Another Escape.” Both tracks lead into the EP, out November 5, with the band marking the release the same day with a show at Semifinal in Helsinki. The duo places its sound somewhere between The Prodigy, 3TEETH and Nine Inch Nails, and lists collaborations with The Prodigy’s Maxim, DJ Hyper and Zardonic.

About I Think I Broke Something

I Think I Broke Something, also known as ITIBS, is a Helsinki-based duo made up of Jouni and Miika, active since 2014. The project debuted with the EP “Superman Sabotage Clan” and has since released three full-length albums, including “Still Not Going To” on October 26, 2022, alongside numerous singles and remixes through various labels. Prior singles included “Astral”, “Corpse” and “Raw”, the latter remixed by drum’n’bass and metal producer Zardonic; the duo has also worked with The Prodigy’s Maxim and DJ Hyper. ITIBS describes its sound as a distorted electronic hybrid drawing on The Prodigy, Skinny Puppy and 3TEETH, mixing explosive electronics with metal-heavy weight. “Heads Up,” released September 9, follows “Illegal” as the second single from the EP “Another Escape,” due November 5 alongside the band’s release show at Semifinal in Helsinki.

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