Finnish electropunk duo I Think I Broke Something has a new single out: ‘Astral’

The band debuted 8 years ago with the “Superman Sabotage Clan” EP and now the duo is mixing more breaks with industrial house/metal which brings them close to what bands like The Prodigy, Atari Teenage Riot or 3TEETH produce.

Finnish electropunk duo I Think I Broke Something has released a new single “Astral”, “Astral” is the second track of their third album “Still Not Going To” released later this year. The new single follows the release of the double single “Minus One/No Plan”.

