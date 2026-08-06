I Think I Broke Something releases new single ‘Illegal’

Finnish duo I Think I Broke Something releases “Illegal” on August 6, the first single from their EP “Another Escape,” out November 5 via Semifinal, Helsinki.

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Finnish Electronic Punk duo I Think I Broke Something releases the single “Illegal” on August 6. The track is the first single from the duo’s upcoming EP “Another Escape,” due November 5 on the same day as a release show at Semifinal in Helsinki.

<a href="https://itibs.bandcamp.com/track/illegal" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Illegal by I Think I Broke Something</a>

“Illegal” continues the sound the duo has built its catalog on, pairing electronic production with heavier, metal-weighted instrumentation. “Illegal continues ITIBS’s signature blend of explosive electronics and metal-heavy weight. Someone once described our sound as The Prodigy on steroids. And this track probably sounds exactly like that,” the band states.

‘Illegal’ leads into ‘Another Escape’ and a Helsinki release show

“Illegal” is the first taste of “Another Escape,” the duo’s next EP, out November 5. The band will mark the EP’s release the same day with a show at Semifinal in Helsinki. Sonically, “Illegal” sits alongside prior ITIBS singles such as “Raw” and “Corpse”, continuing a distorted electronic hybrid the band places somewhere between The Prodigy, 3TEETH and Nine Inch Nails.

About I Think I Broke Something

I Think I Broke Something, also known as ITIBS, is a Helsinki-based duo made up of Jouni and Miika, active since 2014. The project debuted with the EP “Superman Sabotage Clan” and has since released three full-length albums, including “Still Not Going To” on October 26, 2022, alongside numerous singles and remixes through various labels. Prior singles from that album cycle included “Astral” and “All Is Not,” the latter remixed by drum’n’bass and metal producer Zardonic. The duo has also worked with The Prodigy’s Maxim and DJ Hyper. ITIBS describes its sound as a distorted electronic hybrid drawing on The Prodigy, Skinny Puppy and 3TEETH, mixing explosive electronics with metal-heavy weight. “Illegal,” released August 6, extends that catalog and leads into the EP “Another Escape,” due November 5 alongside the band’s release show at Semifinal in Helsinki.

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