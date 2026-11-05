November 5, 2026

I Think I Broke Something release five-track ‘Another Escape’ EP

Bernard - Side-Line Staff November 5, 2026

Finnish duo I Think I Broke Something released the five-track ‘Another Escape’ EP on November 5, following the singles ‘Illegal’, ‘Heads Up’ and ‘Decadence’.

I Think I Broke Something members Jouni and Miika
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Finnish electronic punk duo I Think I Broke Something released their new EP, ‘Another Escape’, on November 5, 2026. The five-track release moves between electronic punk, industrial metal, rave and big beat.

Related newsI Think I Broke Something release electropunk single 'Decadence'

Jouni and Miika, the duo behind the project, describe the EP as a condensed picture of where it stands right now: “Another Escape sums up where ITIBS are at right now pretty effectively in just five tracks. It features some of our heaviest material to date, alongside more straightforward, punk-fueled electronic mayhem, with plenty of rave and big beat thrown into the mix. The whole thing is tight and intense, just as it should be.”

Three of the EP’s five tracks were already released as singles. ‘Illegal’ combines a heavy metal sound with electronic production, ‘Heads Up’ is a distortion-soaked rave and electropunk track, and ‘Decadence’ takes a more straightforward, vocal-driven direction. The two tracks new to the EP complete the picture: ‘Scandal’ is a largely instrumental dark electro track, and ‘Happy And Negative’ combines drum’n’bass and metal elements.

‘Another Escape’ tracklist

  1. Happy And Negative
  2. Illegal
  3. Scandal
  4. Decadence
  5. Heads Up

I Think I Broke Something marked the EP’s release with a show on November 5 at Semifinal in Helsinki.

“Another Escape” is available to stream on Spotify.

About I Think I Broke Something

I Think I Broke Something (ITIBS) is a Finnish electronic punk duo made up of Jouni and Miika, active since 2014. The project has released three full-length albums alongside numerous singles, EPs and remixes through various record labels. Its sound draws on The Prodigy, Skinny Puppy, 3TEETH and Nine Inch Nails, and the duo has worked with collaborators including Maxim of The Prodigy, DJ Hyper and Zardonic.

I Think I Broke Something’s third album was announced for October 2022, preceded by the single ‘Astral’. The duo followed with the singles ‘Corpse’ in April 2023 and ‘Raw’ in July 2023. In 2026, the duo released three further singles, ‘Illegal’, ‘Heads Up’ and ‘Decadence’, ahead of the ‘Another Escape’ EP.

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