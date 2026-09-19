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German dark electro act FÏX8:SËD8 have announced a European headlining tour titled “RET(R)OUR 2026,” running from September 5, 2026 to January 30, 2027. The tour is timed to a limited artbook reissue of the band’s third album, “Foren6 (Surgical Precision Edition),” on Dependent Records, expanded with a bonus CD of previously unreleased material; further artbook details have not yet been announced. FÏX8:SËD8 will be joined on every date by German dark electro duo NER\OGRIS. No ticket links have been confirmed for the dates.

Mastermind Martin Sane commented on the tour concept: “Following the extensive and lavish ‘Lessons in Humility’ last year, we will treat you and ourselves to something great and more relaxing. Coinciding with the reissue of ‘Foren6’, we are going to perform a few retro-shows with a focus on our first three releases and the aesthetics and optics of our 2016 mini-tour. If you were not able to see us back in those days or if you want an encore, this will be your final chance. We will be joined by NER\OGRIS, who are about to release a new album soon.”

<a href="https://fix8sed8-de.bandcamp.com/album/foren6" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Foren6 by FIX8:SED8</a>

FÏX8:SËD8 tour dates for RET(R)OUR 2026

The confirmed “RET(R)OUR 2026” dates, all with support from NER\OGRIS, are:

05 Sep 2026 – Cuxhaven, Germany – Captain Ahabs

17 Oct 2026 – Praha, Czech Republic – Futurum Music Bar

31 Oct 2026 – Münster, Germany – Sputnikhalle

06 Nov 2026 – Stockholm, Sweden – Nalen klubb

07 Nov 2026 – Göteborg, Sweden – Spike Brewery

13 Nov 2026 – Lille, France – Le Brat Cave

14 Nov 2026 – Liege, Belgium – La Zone

20 Nov 2026 – Hannover, Germany – Subkultur

21 Nov 2026 – Freiberg, Germany – EAC Freiberg

27 Nov 2026 – Berlin, Germany – Urban Spree

28 Nov 2026 – Schmalkalden, Germany – Villa K

30 Jan 2027 – Aarschot, Belgium – Porta Nigra

NER\OGRIS, the German duo of composer Kai Neugebauer and singer Tino Claus, released their debut album “I Am The Shadow – I Am The Light” on Dependent Records on February 24, 2023, followed by the EP “Silenci” in 2025. Side-Line first covered the project in 2022 around its debut single “Deepest Fear” and spoke with the duo in a “Click Interview.” According to Martin Sane’s statement, NER\OGRIS are preparing a new album.

About FÏX8:SËD8

FÏX8:SËD8 is the dark electro / electro-industrial project of Martin Sane (Martin Januszewski), founded in 2003 in Wiesbaden, Germany; the project name combines fïx8 (“fixieren”, to fixate) and sëd8 (“sedieren”, to sedate). Sane self-released the debut album “Humanophobia” in 2006 and its follow-up “Dormicum” in 2009 before signing to Dependent Records, which issued “Foren6” on May 19, 2017, mastered by Thorn of 2nd Face. Dependent followed with “Warning Signs” in 2019 and “The Inevitable Relapse” in 2021; Side-Line covered the announcement of the latter in a “2020 report” and spoke with Sane in a “2021 Click Interview.” In 2024, Dependent reissued the first two albums together as the remastered compilation “Humanophobia:Dormicum.” FÏX8:SËD8’s sixth studio album, “Octagram,” followed on Dependent on October 3, 2025, and was supported by the “Lessons in Humility” tour that autumn. The “RET(R)OUR 2026” dates now bring FÏX8:SËD8 back to European stages around the “Foren6” reissue, revisiting the band’s first three releases and the staging of its 2016 mini-tour.

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