November 15, 2026

Last Moon In Moscow release debut single ‘Falling Down’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff November 15, 2026

Italian post-punk project Last Moon In Moscow release debut single “Falling Down,” out 8 November 2026 with an official video.

Last Moon In Moscow "Falling Down" cover art
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Italian post-punk and new wave project Last Moon In Moscow released the debut single “Falling Down” on 8 November 2026, with an official video. Last Moon In Moscow is the first solo project of Andrea Sabatini, former guitarist and bassist of the Italian synthwave band ZeroCall, based in Perugia, Italy.

Sabatini wrote and composed “Falling Down” and played guitars, bass and synthesizers on the track. Federico Sereni played drums and Matteo Silvestri provided vocals. Andrea Possiedi, founder of ZeroCall, mixed the track, and Pau Pinto Garcia mastered it. The official video uses historical optical animations.

“Falling Down” is available as a digital single on Bandcamp.

Conceived as a solo project, Last Moon In Moscow develops through collaborations with other musicians and remains open to future contributions. A first full-length album is expected in 2027.

About Last Moon In Moscow

Last Moon In Moscow is the solo project of Andrea Sabatini, based in Perugia, Italy, launched in 2026 with the release of “Falling Down.” Sabatini previously played guitar and bass in the Italian synthwave band ZeroCall, whose founder Andrea Possiedi mixed Last Moon In Moscow’s debut single. Though conceived as a solo outlet for Sabatini’s songwriting, the project works through collaborations with other musicians, drawing on drummer Federico Sereni and vocalist Matteo Silvestri for “Falling Down,” and remains open to further contributions on future releases. A first full-length album is planned for 2027.

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