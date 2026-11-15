Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Italian post-punk and new wave project Last Moon In Moscow released the debut single “Falling Down” on 8 November 2026, with an official video. Last Moon In Moscow is the first solo project of Andrea Sabatini, former guitarist and bassist of the Italian synthwave band ZeroCall, based in Perugia, Italy.

Sabatini wrote and composed “Falling Down” and played guitars, bass and synthesizers on the track. Federico Sereni played drums and Matteo Silvestri provided vocals. Andrea Possiedi, founder of ZeroCall, mixed the track, and Pau Pinto Garcia mastered it. The official video uses historical optical animations.

<a href="https://lastmooninmoscow.bandcamp.com/track/falling-down" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Falling Down by Last Moon In Moscow</a>

“Falling Down” is available as a digital single on Bandcamp.

Conceived as a solo project, Last Moon In Moscow develops through collaborations with other musicians and remains open to future contributions. A first full-length album is expected in 2027.

About Last Moon In Moscow

Last Moon In Moscow is the solo project of Andrea Sabatini, based in Perugia, Italy, launched in 2026 with the release of “Falling Down.” Sabatini previously played guitar and bass in the Italian synthwave band ZeroCall, whose founder Andrea Possiedi mixed Last Moon In Moscow’s debut single. Though conceived as a solo outlet for Sabatini’s songwriting, the project works through collaborations with other musicians, drawing on drummer Federico Sereni and vocalist Matteo Silvestri for “Falling Down,” and remains open to further contributions on future releases. A first full-length album is planned for 2027.

Support Side-Line More people read Side-Line than ever, and there is still no paywall and no advertising. Readers pay for it instead - from $5 a month. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD) Why we ask Advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations we have not put up a paywall, and we refuse to add annoying advertising, so we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes time, money and hard work to produce, and we do it to push the artists we like, who are equally fighting to survive. Handled by PayPal.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com