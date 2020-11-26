Fïx8:Sëd8 returns with 5th album'The Inevitable Relapse' in January

(Photo by Roger op den Camp) Out via Dependent Records on 22 January 2021 is the fifth album “The Inevitable Relapse” by Fïx8:Sëd8. It’s their third for Dependent and will also come as a limited edition of containing a 36-page hardcover artbook and the bonus CD “Rail at a Liar”.

The bonus disc will feature remixes, or better covers, by such acts as Cryo, 2nd Face, Anmistia, and Mildreda.

This oldschool dark-electro-project from Wiesbaden (Germany) landed their first album in 2006 when they released “Humanophobia”. It was followed by “Dormicum” in 2009 after which the band took an 8 year pause to relaunch in 2017 with the album “Foren6” and “Warning Signs” which was released last year.

Here’s the teaser for the album.

