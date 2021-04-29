‘Click Interview’ with FÏX8:SËD8: ‘My Favorite Songs Are Those I Still Enjoy Years After Their Release Though’

Driven by the creative spirit of Martin Sane and clearly inspired by the legacy of early SKINNY PUPPY, FIX8:SËD8 rapidly became a recognized project in the Dark-Electro and EBM scene. Early this year the third official album “The Inevitable Relapse” has been released on Dependent, revealing an impressive production. The composition is sophisticated and elaborated with multiple little sonic details and recovered with tormented atmospheres. FÏX8:SËD8 never stops improving the global production and I’m really wondering where this German genius will stop.

(Courtesy by Inferno Sound Diaries)

Q: “The Inevitable Relapse” has been released during the ongoing pandemic and seems to be related to this subject. Is it a kind of conceptual theme? What did you try to express and how did the album took shape?

Martin: It is true that the album has been almost entirely written and recorded during the pandemic, but conceptually it has nothing to do with it. Without the pandemic it would have turned out exactly the same way. Well, it would have taken me a bit longer I assume. I had and still have a lot of time on my hands since Covid.

Using something as obvious as an ongoing pandemic as subject for the album is too on the nose for my liking.

Q: How do you see yourself as musician? Do you consider yourself as a perfectionist who think a song is never finished or are you handling specific criteria to know when a song/album is ready?

Martin: Miraculously I haven’t been in the situation (yet) where I felt like the song isn’t finished and I released it anyway to avoid a never ending battle with it. Somehow I always get the desired result, rather sooner than later.

Of course this doesn’t mean that my view of a particular song doesn’t change in time. It happens quite often that a year or two later I am not satisfied with it 100% anymore and would’ve done things differently in hindsight. That is a normal thing with every musician though. As long as I am 100% happy with it before and upon its release, it’s all good. My favorite songs are those I still enjoy years after their release though.

Q: I asked you this question about perfectionism because it all sounds like you never stop improving little details from the global production. Is it an aspect of your work you recognize? And how do you see the evolution and progression of your FÏX8:SËD8 adventure?

Martin: Compared to my earlier releases it definitely is the most complex album when it comes to little details and variety. I’ve been doing this for 15+ years now so I’d like to think that I’ve learnt a lot in this time and became a better musician, which gives me more options and explore the sheer endless universe of Electronic music. The main goal is to make a song I personally like and want to listen to. And since I prefer complex, non-repetitive music, it makes sense that my own stuff goes in this direction.

Q: I think “Chlorine Clean Tears” is your favorite song from the album. What do you especially like in this song and are there also songs, which could have been better or different?

Martin: I like the dark and treating build-up before the ‘explosion’ in the second half of the song. It’s very old-school regarding sound-choice and the sequences. Also I am happy with the vocals in this particular track, something that often isn’t the case but I simply lack the skills to do better. So far I am still very happy with “TIR“ and still consider it my best album. But ask me within 2 years…

Q: One of the most atypical songs from the album is “Tremor” featuring Emke (BLACK NAIL CABARET). How did this collaboration happened and tell us a bit more about the song?

Martin: To collaborate with Emke was in the back of my head since I know of BLACK NAIL CABARET but I didn’t expect to have a song her vocals would fit this well any time soon. As things sometimes go though, after having written the first 30 seconds of “Tremors“ it was obvious that my vocal-style would fit and a proper singer would have to take over. From that point on I finished the song with her voice and the melody, even parts of the lyrics, in my head. I sent her a version with my vocals as a guideline and she delivered exactly as I wanted and hoped it to be, even improved the melodic progressions here and there.

Sure, this is an atypical song for Fix8:Sed8, but I like to believe that it is a good song on its own merit. Especially for a one time-experiment I am extremely happy with the result.

Q: The album is available in different formats and there also is an ‘artbook’ available. How did the idea of this artbook happened. Tell us a bit more about the content and the link with your music?

Martin: We did an artbook-version for the previous album “Warning Signs“ too and I really like this format. Since I didn’t have any bonus-tracks and I am not a big fan of remixes, I thought that cover-versions might be an interesting approach. Especially by the bands I asked. They all have a very distinctive style and together the bonus-CD has become its own beast, which I often listen to. The art book is sold out now and without any doubt their cover-versions were a big contribution to this accomplishment and I owe each one of them a big favor 🙂