German EBM act In Strict Confidence release “Heartbreaker,” the second single from their album “The Final Kiss,” out 20 November 2026 on Minuswelt.

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German EBM and electro-industrial act In Strict Confidence released the single “Heartbreaker” on 13 November 2026. The track is the second single from the band’s forthcoming album “The Final Kiss,” due 20 November 2026 through Minuswelt.

“Heartbreaker” is available digitally in three versions: the original, a remix by Eisfabrik, and a NuDisco mix. Bandcamp carries a fourth version, an extended mix, alongside the other three. An official music video accompanies the single.

“Heartbreaker” follows “Fever,” the album’s lead single, released on 16 October 2026 with remixes by Controlled Fusion and Ash Code. “The Final Kiss” also includes “Blasphemous Rumours,” the band’s cover of the Depeche Mode song released as its own single in February 2026. The album is In Strict Confidence’s first studio release since 2018’s “Hate2Love.”

<a href="https://instrictconfidence.bandcamp.com/album/heartbreaker" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Heartbreaker by IN STRICT CONFIDENCE</a>

“Heartbreaker” is available as a digital single on Bandcamp and other streaming platforms.

‘The Final Kiss’ due 20 November

“The Final Kiss” is available for pre-order on CD, as a limited-edition clear, marbled vinyl LP with the exclusive bonus track “Digital Cage,” and digitally through the band’s official shop. Its tracklist also includes “Fallen Angel,” “The Ocean’s Roar,” “Fake Love Again,” “Watch Us Fall,” “Where Is Your God Now?,” “No Secret” and “Schattenmelodie.”

In Strict Confidence has upcoming shows confirmed in Austria, Germany and Spain into 2027, including dates in Vienna, Weissenhäuser Strand, Oberhausen and Benidorm.

About In Strict Confidence

In Strict Confidence formed in Germany in 1989 under the name Seal of Secrecy, renaming itself In Strict Confidence in 1992, when the group narrowed from a quartet to the duo of Dennis Ostermann and Jörg Schelte. Stefan Vesper, a member of the original line-up, left in 1992 and returned in 2001. Heidi Pulkkinen, credited as HayDee Sparks, joined on guitars in 2008, and Nina de Lianin joined on vocals and lyrics in 2009, alongside Ostermann and Schelte in the band’s current line-up.

The band marked the 25th anniversary of its 1998 album “Face the Fear” with a reissue in 2023 and released a 25-years edition of “Cryogenix” in 2021, alongside a 2CD and double-vinyl “Mechanical Symphony” collection in 2023. In February 2026, the band released a cover of Depeche Mode’s “Blasphemous Rumours”, later folded into “The Final Kiss.” “Heartbreaker” follows lead single “Fever” and the album announcement in October, ahead of the album’s release on 20 November 2026.

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