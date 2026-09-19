Metamorph releases the single “Witchfire” and its official video on 18 September 2026, produced by Erik Gustafson and filmed in New York and Vermont.

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US goth-pop project Metamorph released the single “Witchfire” and its official video on 18 September 2026. The track is produced by Erik Gustafson and pairs dance-oriented beats with hook-driven melodies, alongside an extended dance mix featuring a flute solo from vocalist Margot Day.

The “Witchfire” video was filmed by Brian Wimer in New York’s East Village, where Margot Day lived and performed with The Plague in the 1980s, and in the forests of Vermont. It features Day alongside bandmate Kurtis Knight. The extended dance mix, which includes Day’s flute solo, will get its own video at a later date.

Metamorph’s release history

Metamorph is the project of Margot Day, a New York vocalist, flutist and songwriter who fronted The Plague during the 1980s NYC goth scene alongside drummers Nick Ferrell (Spahn Ranch) and Damian (Misfits). Earlier in her career, Day played in Slow Walk 13 alongside Adam Yauch of the Beastie Boys. Formed in 2016, Metamorph blends gothic atmosphere, dark synth textures and pop songwriting built around Day’s vocals and flute playing, with Kurtis Knight providing dark synths and backing vocals on stage.

Metamorph’s back catalogue includes the album “Kiss of the Witch” (2022), the album “Hex” (2024) and the retrospective “Haunted Hearts XIII” (2025), all produced by Erik Gustafson. The project has released remixes by Leaether Strip and Assemblage 23, and the single “Dance of a 1000 Miracles” featuring Stabbing Westward‘s Chris Hall has passed 20,000 Spotify streams. Metamorph has performed across the United States, Canada, Costa Rica and Guatemala, with music videos totalling more than 250,000 YouTube views. “Witchfire” follows Metamorph’s 2025 EP “Harlot” on Distortion Productions.

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