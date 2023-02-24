Ner\Ogris – I Am The Shadow – I Am The Light (Album – Dependent)
Genre/Influences: Dark-Electro, EBM.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: Ner\Ogris is a new German duo featuring established names. It’s the meeting between composer Kai Neugebauer (Les Berrtas) and singer Tino Claus (Amnistia, TC75, MDDTC). The debut album features eleven songs.
Content: The sound of the album is clearly driven by old-school Electro elements which remind me of early Skinny Puppy with obscure atmospheres à la Yelworc on top. There’re also bombastic-like arrangements running through the songs. Most of the songs are featuring vocals but you’ll also notice instrumental cuts -which like on the last track are a bit into Trance and Ambient influences.
Side-Line Magazine's relief fund for TurkeyYour donation will make a difference.
+ + + : I can’t say this project innovates but clearly brings a well-crafted and intelligent Dark-Electro format. There’s a perfect balance between power and dark atmospheres. The Industrial-like sound treatments and other bombastic arrangements plus some menacing bass lines accentuate the obscurity of the production. One of my favorite cuts is the instrumental “Cuervo Nada Mas” but I also recommend listening to “Shadowlight” (which is now released as a single), “Reality & Fiction” and “Silent Anguish”.
– – – : I’m a bit wondered about the last track “Mundo Oscuro” for its totally different approach -being more Trance/Ambient like. It’s a cool cut but it has less in common with the rest of the tracklist.
Conclusion: “I Am The Shadow – I Am The Light” is more than a promising debut for this experienced duo. Ner\Ogris clearly sounds like having a strong potential.
Best songs: “Cuervo Nada Mas”, “Shadowlight”, “Reality & Fiction”, “Silent Anguish”, “Down”.
Rate: 8.
Artist: www.nerogris.com / www.facebook.com/ner.ogris
Label: www.dependent.de / www.facebook.com/dependent.records
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.