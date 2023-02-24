Genre/Influences: Dark-Electro, EBM.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Ner\Ogris is a new German duo featuring established names. It’s the meeting between composer Kai Neugebauer (Les Berrtas) and singer Tino Claus (Amnistia, TC75, MDDTC). The debut album features eleven songs.

Content: The sound of the album is clearly driven by old-school Electro elements which remind me of early Skinny Puppy with obscure atmospheres à la Yelworc on top. There’re also bombastic-like arrangements running through the songs. Most of the songs are featuring vocals but you’ll also notice instrumental cuts -which like on the last track are a bit into Trance and Ambient influences.

Side-Line Magazine's relief fund for Turkey Your donation will make a difference.



Your donation will make a difference.

+ + + : I can’t say this project innovates but clearly brings a well-crafted and intelligent Dark-Electro format. There’s a perfect balance between power and dark atmospheres. The Industrial-like sound treatments and other bombastic arrangements plus some menacing bass lines accentuate the obscurity of the production. One of my favorite cuts is the instrumental “Cuervo Nada Mas” but I also recommend listening to “Shadowlight” (which is now released as a single), “Reality & Fiction” and “Silent Anguish”.

– – – : I’m a bit wondered about the last track “Mundo Oscuro” for its totally different approach -being more Trance/Ambient like. It’s a cool cut but it has less in common with the rest of the tracklist.

Conclusion: “I Am The Shadow – I Am The Light” is more than a promising debut for this experienced duo. Ner\Ogris clearly sounds like having a strong potential.

Best songs: “Cuervo Nada Mas”, “Shadowlight”, “Reality & Fiction”, “Silent Anguish”, “Down”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.nerogris.com / www.facebook.com/ner.ogris

Label: www.dependent.de / www.facebook.com/dependent.records