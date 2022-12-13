Dark electro newcomer Ner/Ogris have launched a video clip for the track “Deepest Fear” as the first single taken from their debut “I Am The Shadow – I Am The Light”. The band consist of Kain (Les Berrtas) and Tinoc (Amnistia, TC75, MRDTC). The album itself was mastered by 2nd Face.

The band’s debut will land on December 24th via Dependent.

You can check the video for “Deepest Fear” right below.