Ner\Ogris release first video single ‘Deepest Fear’ taken from forthcoming debut album ‘I Am The Shadow – I Am The Light’
Dark electro newcomer Ner/Ogris have launched a video clip for the track “Deepest Fear” as the first single taken from their debut “I Am The Shadow – I Am The Light”. The band consist of Kain (Les Berrtas) and Tinoc (Amnistia, TC75, MRDTC). The album itself was mastered by 2nd Face.
The band’s debut will land on December 24th via Dependent.
You can check the video for “Deepest Fear” right below.
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.