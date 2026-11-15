Attrition release ‘Netherworld (The Final Collection)’

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

English dark wave and industrial act Attrition released the compilation “Netherworld (The Final Collection)” on 6 November 2026 through Austria’s Klanggalerie label.

The album is available as a CD and as a digital download. The CD is a foldout digipack. The band’s own announcement describes the CD as a limited edition of 300; the release’s official Bandcamp page lists it as an edition of 55.

The twelve tracks were compiled from cassette mixes and DAT tapes and mastered by Martin Bowes at The Cage in Coventry, England, across 2025 and 2026. They include two songs recorded live in 1981, one recorded live in 1983, and a demo, alongside other previously unreleased material recorded on a Teac four-track portastudio. Some of the tracks later circulated on independent cassettes in the early 1980s or as digital downloads, without an official release until now.

Bowes plays synthesisers, drum programming and vocals on the album. Julia Waller contributes vocals and bass guitar, and Ashley Niblock plays synthesisers and keyboards. Robbo and Steve Hands each play drums on one track, and Pete Morris plays bass on “For Samantha.” The release is dedicated to Morris’s memory.

<a href="https://attritionuk.bandcamp.com/album/netherworld-the-final-collection" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Netherworld (The Final Collection) by Attrition</a>

“Netherworld (The Final Collection)” is available as a digital album on Bandcamp and streaming on Spotify.

Tracklist for ‘Netherworld (The Final Collection)’

The Hanged Man Tomb This Final Push Shadowdance I was so surprised Neuroses (Live 1981) Divisions (Live 1981) Mind Drop (Demo) The Wrecking Ground (My) Parade For Samantha Prayer for the Head (Live 1983)

About Attrition

Attrition is an English dark wave band formed in Coventry in 1980 by Martin Bowes and Julia Niblock, emerging from the city’s early-1980s post-punk scene. Chris Bowes, Martin’s brother, played guitar in the band’s earliest line-up before Julia’s brother Ashley Niblock joined on synthesiser. The band’s sound has since spanned dark wave, EBM, neoclassical dark wave, industrial and dark ambient.

Attrition’s debut album, “The Attrition of Reason,” appeared on Third Mind Records in autumn 1984, followed by “Smiling, at the Hypogonder Club” in 1985 and “In The Realm of the Hungry Ghosts,” the band’s last release on Third Mind. “At the Fiftieth Gate” followed in 1988 on Belgium’s Antler-Subway Records, and “A Tricky Business” in 1991 on Italy’s Contempo Records, with European editions through the German labels Hyperium and Trisol. A compilation on the US label Projekt introduced the band to American audiences, and 1996’s “3 Arms And A Dead Cert” became their first full release for Projekt. Attrition founded their own label, Two Gods, in 2006.

The band has continued to revisit its archive alongside new work: a live recording of its first American show, from 1996, was released in 2022, the same year as the compilation “A Great Desire (1986 – 2004)” on vinyl. “Live in the Cage. 07.02.23” followed as a live album in 2023. Attrition announced “The Black Maria” in March 2024, its first new studio album in eight years, and toured Australia and New Zealand that year. A 7CD boxset, “Resurgence,” followed in early 2025, alongside “A Permanent View? Black Maria Remixed,” a remix companion to “The Black Maria” released exclusively on Bandcamp. “Netherworld (The Final Collection)” extends that archival work with recordings dating back to the band’s earliest years.

Support Side-Line More people read Side-Line than ever, and there is still no paywall and no advertising. Readers pay for it instead - from $5 a month. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD) Why we ask Advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations we have not put up a paywall, and we refuse to add annoying advertising, so we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes time, money and hard work to produce, and we do it to push the artists we like, who are equally fighting to survive. Handled by PayPal.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com