November 15, 2026

Lakeside X release ‘Babylon Kids’ single produced by Christian Eigner

Bernard - Side-Line Staff November 15, 2026

Lakeside X release “Babylon Kids,” the title track of their new album, produced by Depeche Mode drummer Christian Eigner, out 13 November 2026.

Lakeside X band photo by Petr Bousek
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Prague-based alternative band Lakeside X released the single “Babylon Kids” on 13 November 2026. The track is produced by Depeche Mode drummer Christian Eigner, who also co-wrote the song, and is the title track of the band’s forthcoming fifth studio album, due 27 November 2026.

Related newsLakeside X release 'Nightrider' single with video shot in Los Angeles

Eigner has written numerous Depeche Mode songs in addition to his work behind the drum kit, and his track “Suffer Well” was nominated for a Grammy Award in the Best Dance Recording category. “Babylon Kids” is his first full production and songwriting credit with Lakeside X, following the band’s 2025 announcement that they were working together. The song draws on British alternative music and post-punk, built around a beat that combines programmed samples with Eigner’s drumming, and moves further from the synth-pop roots Lakeside X started from than any of the band’s other recent singles.

Frontman and longtime sole songwriter Janne Marvannen said of the collaboration: “We first met Christian Eigner when we played shows together in the Czech Republic, Poland and Hungary. We soon realised that being an outstanding drummer is just one side of him, and that we also clicked as musicians and songwriters. The first thing we tried doing together was this very song. Under his influence, the original idea changed completely, and what emerged was a track that is a genuine artistic collaboration. It’s something I’d never experienced before. As a band, we’ve always wanted to keep pushing ourselves forward, and this is a huge step for us as well as for me as a songwriter.”

“Babylon Kids” is about the search for meaning in a world mediated by screens, where connection is replaced by algorithms and dreams are traded for empty promises. The accompanying video was filmed in Stockholm and directed by the band’s own drummer, Igor Dvorský, continuing the visual thread of the band’s other 2026 singles: “Factory Flowers,” “Absinthe Dream” (shot around Vancouver) and “Nightrider” (filmed in Los Angeles).

‘Babylon Kids’ album due 27 November, Prague Planetarium show in December

The new album “Babylon Kids,” the band’s fifth, is due on 27 November 2026. Alongside Eigner, the band again worked with German producer Daniel Myer (Haujobb, Architect, DSTR, Covenant), who also produced their previous album, “Love Disappears.” Mix is by Niko Stoessl, mastering by Moimir Papalescu, and the single’s artwork is by Adrian T. Bell.

Immediately after the album’s release, on 4 December 2026, Lakeside X will perform at the Prague Planetarium, which features a 22-metre hemispherical LED dome at 8K resolution. The show, in front of a strictly limited audience, sold out shortly after it was announced.

About Lakeside X

Lakeside X are a Prague-based alternative band with a career spanning more than two decades and four studio albums, blending synth-pop roots with modern electronic music and an alternative guitar sound, built around the voice of frontman and songwriter Janne Marvannen. The current line-up is Marvannen (vocals, songwriting), Robert Broj (keyboards), Igor Dvorský (drums) and Jakub Zachoval (guitar).

The band has appeared at Wave-Gotik-Treffen and NCN Leipzig in Germany, EXIT Festival in Serbia, and Rock for People in the Czech Republic, and opened for Depeche Mode in Prague’s Letňany district in 2023. Since reuniting in 2022 after an extended break, the band has toured extensively in Germany, Poland, Hungary, Ireland and the UK, including a run of German dates in 2027 supporting Zeromancer.

Work on the new album began alongside Christian Eigner in 2025, and its singles arrived through the year: “Factory Flowers” earlier in 2026, “Absinthe Dream” in May, and “Nightrider” in July, each produced with Daniel Myer. “Babylon Kids” closes out that run of singles as the title track of the album itself, ahead of the Prague Planetarium show in December.

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