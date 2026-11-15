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German synthpop band EGOamp released the four-track EP “Testament” on 13 November 2026. The release includes “2001 (Airmans AF-Red Eye Remix),” a new version of the band’s track “2001” remixed and produced by Airman.

The remix revisits the shutdown of HAL 9000, the shipboard computer aboard the Discovery One in Stanley Kubrick’s 1968 film “2001: A Space Odyssey,” expanding the dialogue between HAL and the crew with additional lines written for the remix. Those lines raise the question of whether HAL 9000 could have feelings, and whether an AI capable of doubt or fear could still be switched off. Airman staged the remix as what he calls a musical short film, with a harder, more cinematic sound than the original. Its subtitle, “af-red eye,” refers to HAL 9000’s red camera eye, read here as fearful in the moments before its own shutdown.

The original “2001” comes from EGOamp’s earlier EP “Petit Cinéaste,” released on Bandcamp. “Testament” carries four tracks: “Testament,” “Testament (Extended Remix),” “2001 (Airmans AF-Red Eye Remix)” and “I’ll Fight The Silence.”

<a href="https://egoamp.bandcamp.com/album/testament" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Testament by EGOamp</a>

“Testament” is available as a digital EP on Bandcamp.

About EGOamp

EGOamp are a German synthpop band known for combining classic science-fiction motifs with contemporary electronic production, as heard across EPs including “Petit Cinéaste.” “Testament,” the band’s new four-track EP, pairs original material with “2001 (Airmans AF-Red Eye Remix),” a remix and production credit from fellow German artist Airman. The release extends the thread the band opened on “Petit Cinéaste” between retro-futurist science fiction and dark electronic sound.

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