Wendy Bevan shares ‘Sleepwalkers’, produced by Nick Rhodes

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Nick Rhodes of Duran Duran produced Wendy Bevan’s new single “Sleepwalkers,” the third preview of the UK goth electro-pop artist’s album “Alone With The Unknown,” due September 18. The track pairs Bevan’s vocals with atmospheric synthesizer arrangements built around a feeling of loss without a clean goodbye, leaving the listener suspended between holding on and letting go.

Bevan describes “Sleepwalkers” as a piece about two sides of the same uncertainty: “the old world that’s disappeared and the future that hasn’t arrived.” “We’re left somewhere, timeless and in between,” she said. “Sometimes we become so lost in our own dreams that we don’t see the destruction they cause, or recognize that we may be disappearing from our own lives.” On the song’s central tension, she added: “The act of not choosing can be just as violent as a bull in a china shop. While we long for a place called home, we unconsciously fill the spaces between with our own self-destructive behaviors.”

“Sleepwalkers” is track nine on “Alone With The Unknown,” out September 18 on Chiaroscuro. The 13-track album, which also carries the bonus cut “Crazy Kinda Feeling,” was preceded by the singles “Innocence” in July and “Fragile Times” in August, both also produced by Nick Rhodes. The record continues Bevan’s production partnership with Rhodes, which began with the instrumental Astronomia series.

About Wendy Bevan

Wendy Bevan is a British singer, violinist and photographer raised in London who now lives in Los Angeles. She released the single “Love from the Moon” via Unknown Pleasures Records in 2016, alongside a parallel career as a fashion and fine-art photographer. In 2018 she began collaborating with Duran Duran’s Nick Rhodes, working between Los Angeles and London, on a series of cinematic instrumental compositions released from 2021 as the Astronomia project through Tape Modern, the label founded by Stephen Duffy and Nick Rhodes. The series opened with “The Fall of Saturn” on the spring equinox of 2021, followed by “Astronomia II: The Rise of Lyra” that June. In October 2024, Bevan released “Chromesthesia,” a five-track instrumental album, through her own Bandcamp page. She and Rhodes then returned to song-based material for “Alone With The Unknown,” due September 18, with “Sleepwalkers” as its third single.

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