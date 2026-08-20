Corlyx released “Your Heart In The Serpent’s Mouth” on August 20, 2026 via Out Of Line Music, the third 2026 single ahead of an album set for early 2027.

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Corlyx released “Your Heart In The Serpent’s Mouth” on August 20, 2026 through Out Of Line Music. The track runs 4:08 and slows the tempo of the guitar-led singles the band have issued through 2026, moving their gothic rock toward dream pop textures. It is the third single of the year, and the digital release bundles it with the two that came before it: “More Anarchy” and “Sweeter Than Blood”, three tracks across 10:47.

Caitlin Stokes wrote the lyrics and melody, and produced and arranged the track with Brandon Ashley, who wrote and performed the guitars. Davide Rocco played bass and Flow Toulman wrote and performed the drums. Ashley mixed and mastered the single at Dtuned Brighton Productions.

Stokes describes the single as part of a wider look at the era the band draw from rather than a change of direction. “We are exploring all the beautiful colours of this time period,” she stated. “Gothic Rock is at the core but so much was going around the subculture at this time, and currently there isn’t a lot of representation for rock genres in the scene – one of the many advantages of having a full band line up now is to explore these sounds.” She named a long-standing interest in Cocteau Twins as the reference point for the track, called it “quite experimental even for us”, and said the band hesitated over releasing a slower song as a single at all – “but really anything goes at this point and I love it so much.”

Ashley built the guitar sound to that brief. “Lets make the guitars super dreamy for this track, was a request by Caitlin and I obliged,” he stated. “I have my own unique tones that I spent a very long time creating, so we don’t necessarily sound like Cocteau Twins, but they were certainly an inspiration for this track.”

Stokes gives the lyric two readings. “Your heart in the serpents mouth, fragile and delicate, always in danger of being eaten alive, or worse,” she explained. “It’s a tale of trust and vulnerability, accepting the fates of love and the fears that come with this.”

<a href="https://corlyx.bandcamp.com/track/your-heart-in-the-serpents-mouth" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Your Heart In The Serpent’s Mouth by Corlyx</a>

The 2026 run began with “Sweeter Than Blood” on May 28, followed by “More Anarchy” on July 9, the more directly political of the three and the only one so far with an accompanying music video. Out Of Line has scheduled a Corlyx album for early 2027; no title or date has been announced. The single is on Bandcamp and the usual streaming services, and Out Of Line has published an official audio version on its own YouTube channel.

About Corlyx

Corlyx are the project of singer and songwriter Caitlin Stokes and guitarist and producer Brandon Ashley, originally from Los Angeles and now based in Brighton, with Out Of Line describing the group as living between the UK and Italy. The duo self-released the EP “One Of Us” on February 13, 2016, then the albums “Music 2 F 2” on February 3, 2018 and “In2 The Skin” on August 16, 2019. They joined the Negative Gain Productions roster in September 2020 with “Together Apart”.

The move to Out Of Line Music followed with the “Raindrops” EP on March 31, 2022, and Side-Line covered the video for the “Raindrops” single that March. The single “Never Love” arrived on October 5, 2022 and the album “Blood In The Disco” on November 25, 2022, trailed by the single and video for “Take Off Everything” the previous December. The double album “Purple Pain”, nineteen tracks, followed on February 14, 2025, after the band announced it alongside the single “Zombie Kid” in November 2024.

Collaboration has run through the catalogue. Stokes sang on ESA‘s “Eat Their Young” video and EP in 2020; Suzi Sabotage featured on the 2023 single “Kill Cave”; and the band appeared on Meersein‘s “Her Slave” the same year. On Out Of Line the band share a roster with Till Lindemann and Aesthetic Perfection. The addition of Rocco on bass and Toulman on drums has taken Corlyx from a studio-centred duo to a full band, which is the change Stokes points to when explaining where “Your Heart In The Serpent’s Mouth” came from.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

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