October 3, 2026

Pygmy Children reissue debut album ‘Malignant’ as ‘Malignant: Redux’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 2, 2026

Pygmy Children reissue their 1994 debut album “Malignant” as “Malignant: Redux” via Re:Mission Entertainment, with five additional tracks.

Pygmy Children - Malignant: Redux (cover art)
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Pygmy Children reissue their 1994 debut album “Malignant” as “Malignant: Redux” via Re:Mission Entertainment. The label describes the release as electro-industrial and EBM, with a release date of October 2, 2026.

Related newsPygmy Children release 'Proof in Lies', lead single from 'Into The Silence'

The original “Malignant” was recorded by Brian Roper and Pete Roper at Hit And Run Studios in Rockville, Maryland, between September and December 1993, and released on CD via Noname/Noslogan Productions in 1994 with an 11-track listing running from “Shock V3.1” through “File Regarding…”. “Malignant: Redux” adds five further tracks to that original running order. Re:Mission Entertainment has not published a description of what the “Redux” edition changes beyond its expanded tracklist; that detail is not yet confirmed.

About Pygmy Children

Pygmy Children is a US electro-industrial project built around Brian Roper and Pete Roper, active since the early 1990s. The duo released their debut album “Malignant” in 1994, followed by “Low Life Dream” in 1998. After a long gap, Pygmy Children returned through Re:Mission Entertainment with the EP “I Have No Name”, the single “Proof in Lies”, the “Signal Unknown” EP and the album “Coincidental Strategies”. “Malignant: Redux”, out October 2, 2026, revisits the project’s debut album more than three decades after its original release.

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