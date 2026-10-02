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P.K.C., the German-American dark electro band, returns with new songs after a hiatus of close to 20 years. Founding members Maik Lehmann and Rene Kuttler produced the new material, which will come out through KL Dark Records, the label that has released P.K.C.’s music in the past.

The band stays with the sound it built its name on: a blend of dark electro, EBM and industrial. P.K.C. and KL Dark Records plan to follow the new songs with a full album.

About P.K.C.

P.K.C. is a German-American dark electro band founded by Maik Lehmann and Rene Kuttler, mixing dark electro with EBM and industrial. The band released music through KL Dark Records before going on a hiatus of close to 20 years. Lehmann and Kuttler, still at the core of the project, return with new songs in 2026 ahead of a full album due via KL Dark Records in 2027.

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Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com