October 2, 2026

Corlyx release ‘The Holy Vampire’ ahead of ‘The Crimson Tapes’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 2, 2026

Corlyx releases the single and video “The Holy Vampire,” the fourth track from “The Crimson Tapes,” due early 2027 on Out Of Line.

Corlyx release 'The Holy Vampire' ahead of 'The Crimson Tapes'
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Corlyx released “The Holy Vampire” on 1 October 2026, the fourth single from “The Crimson Tapes,” the darkwave trio’s next album due in early 2027 on Out Of Line Music. Guitarist and producer Brandon Ashley made the track with singer Caitlin Stokes, who also directed and edited its companion video alongside Sereina Winters.

Related newsCorlyx release third 2026 single 'Your Heart In The Serpent's Mouth' on Out Of Line Music

Ashley called the track’s tone deliberate: “It’s also quite camp, which Corlyx is a huge fan of.” He placed it close to 2025’s “Purple Pain,” pairing dancefloor elements with a harder deathrock edge than that album.

Corlyx’s ‘The Holy Vampire’ leads to ‘The Crimson Tapes’

“The Holy Vampire” is streaming now and available on Bandcamp.

About Corlyx

Corlyx call their sound “Death Pop,” a label singer Caitlin Stokes coined for a mix of 1980s post-punk and goth rock. The band started in Los Angeles, releasing its first single, “Starlet,” in February 2016, and now splits its time between the UK and Italy, where Stokes works with guitarist and producer Brandon Ashley and bassist Davide Rocco.

Corlyx’s video for “Twist Like An Animal” arrived in 2019. The band announced the album “Blood In The Disco” in 2021 behind the single “Take Off Everything,” then returned in 2024 with “Zombie Kid” ahead of the double album “Purple Pain” the following year. Corlyx has toured Europe, the UK and the US with Lord Of The Lost, Massive Ego, Ashbury Heights, Blutengel and Twin Tribes.

“Sweeter Than Blood,” “More Anarchy” and “Your Heart In The Serpent’s Mouth” preceded “The Holy Vampire” as the first three singles from “The Crimson Tapes.”

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