Corlyx has a new single, ‘Kill Cave’, featuring Suzi Sabotage

Out via Out Of Line is the Corlyx featuring Suzi Sabotage single “Kill Cave”. “Kill Cave” is the second single from Corlyx’s album scheduled for release in 2024. The single comes back by the previously released song “Wasted and alone”.

“Kill Cave” is a homage to the misunderstood and the marginalized, a narrative that resonates with the tales of witchy women throughout history. The music video was a joint effort with Caitlin Stokes at the helm of direction and editing. Her recent work includes the video for Lord Of The Lost’s “Dead End”.

Caitlin Stokes of Corlyx shares why the Finnish artist Suzi Sabotage was her first choice to join her in this song: “I love her powerful iconic energy, and she brought some fresh ideas to the song. We had a blast making the music video together, front women rarely collaborate, and I think we need to see more of this, our unique beauty in harmony is powerful and enchanting.”

Suzi Sabotage adds, “It’s been an unforgettable, wonderfully berserk experience to collaborate with Corlyx, especially flying over to Italy to film the music video with them. I handpicked the song myself out of different alternatives because it immediately took my breath away, sounding like a modern darkwave classic. They’re talented, lovely people who I think should become THE name on everyone’s lips in the goth scene.”

Check out the 2-track below.