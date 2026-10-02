October 3, 2026

New Disorder Festival announced for Montreuil, 6-7 February 2027

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 2, 2026

Disorder, a new goth, coldwave, darkwave, post-punk and EBM festival, takes over four venues in Montreuil, near Paris, on 6-7 February 2027.

New Disorder Festival announced for Montreuil, 6-7 February 2027
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Disorder Festival, a new two-day event dedicated to the international goth, coldwave, darkwave, post-punk and EBM scenes, takes place in Montreuil, just outside Paris, on 6 and 7 February 2027. The festival spreads across four venues in the same neighbourhood instead of a single site: La Marbrerie, Le Chinois, Le Bal Chavaux and La Bicyclette.

The first fifteen acts have already been announced, among them Martin Dupont, Frustration and David Shaw & The Beat, with more names still to come. A further wave of artists is due to be revealed on 30 October. Some artists will be available for interviews, and press and photo accreditation can be arranged through the festival’s local PR, Take Me Out.

About Disorder Festival

Disorder is a new festival built around the international goth, coldwave, darkwave, post-punk and EBM scenes, set to debut in Montreuil on 6 and 7 February 2027. The organisers are spreading the event across four venues in the same part of Montreuil instead of concentrating it in one site: La Marbrerie, Le Chinois, Le Bal Chavaux and La Bicyclette. The first confirmed names include Martin Dupont, Frustration and David Shaw & The Beat, with the remainder of the fifteen-act first wave and a further round of bookings still to be made public.

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