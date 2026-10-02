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Disorder Festival, a new two-day event dedicated to the international goth, coldwave, darkwave, post-punk and EBM scenes, takes place in Montreuil, just outside Paris, on 6 and 7 February 2027. The festival spreads across four venues in the same neighbourhood instead of a single site: La Marbrerie, Le Chinois, Le Bal Chavaux and La Bicyclette.

The first fifteen acts have already been announced, among them Martin Dupont, Frustration and David Shaw & The Beat, with more names still to come. A further wave of artists is due to be revealed on 30 October. Some artists will be available for interviews, and press and photo accreditation can be arranged through the festival’s local PR, Take Me Out.

About Disorder Festival

Disorder is a new festival built around the international goth, coldwave, darkwave, post-punk and EBM scenes, set to debut in Montreuil on 6 and 7 February 2027. The organisers are spreading the event across four venues in the same part of Montreuil instead of concentrating it in one site: La Marbrerie, Le Chinois, Le Bal Chavaux and La Bicyclette. The first confirmed names include Martin Dupont, Frustration and David Shaw & The Beat, with the remainder of the fifteen-act first wave and a further round of bookings still to be made public.

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Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com