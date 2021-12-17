Corlyx release new single & video, ‘Take Off Everything’, taken from their upcoming album ‘Blood In The Disco’

Out now is a new single and video by the darkwave post-punk duo Corlyx for the song “Take Off Everything” taken from their upcoming album “Blood In The Disco”. The music video was directed by Corlyx singer Caitlin Stokes of Twisted Eye Photography. You can watch the music video below.

Corlyx was formed in Los Angles in 2015, with the meeting of singer songwriter Caitlin Stokes and producer/guitarist Brandon Ashley, also the front man for dark rock act The Dark. The two began writing music together that was inspired by their love of 90’s industrial rock/grunge and modern electronica.

The duo released their first EP “One Of Us” the following year, then moved to Berlin Germany to work on their first full length album “Music 2F2” which was released in 2017.

Their second studio album “In2 The Skin” was released August 16th 2019 and was recorded in the UK where they reside now.

But here’s already the new video.