Corlyx release video for ‘Raindrops’ single

The darkwave post-punk duo Corlyx has released the third single and video from their upcoming album “Blood In The Disco”. The single “Raindrops” features Massive Ego’s Marc on guestvocals.

Note that this will probably be the last time you will have heard a bit of Massive Ego because the band broke up earlier this month “due to health issues and personal circumstances”.

Corlyx is the duo consisting of Caitlin Stokes and Brandon Ashley and although they initially formed in Los Angeles, the duo now resides in Brighton (UK) after a stop in Berlin.

Here’s the new single.