Corlyx release video for ‘Raindrops’ single
The darkwave post-punk duo Corlyx has released the third single and video from their upcoming…
The darkwave post-punk duo Corlyx has released the third single and video from their upcoming album “Blood In The Disco”. The single “Raindrops” features Massive Ego’s Marc on guestvocals.
Note that this will probably be the last time you will have heard a bit of Massive Ego because the band broke up earlier this month “due to health issues and personal circumstances”.
Corlyx is the duo consisting of Caitlin Stokes and Brandon Ashley and although they initially formed in Los Angeles, the duo now resides in Brighton (UK) after a stop in Berlin.
Here’s the new single.
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether