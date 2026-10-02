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Peibol releases the four-track EP “Agur” on Scrapyard Records. The Bilbao-based producer and songwriter built the record around 303 and 909 machines, vocals and a raw punk attitude, combining techno punk, EBM, acid and industrial electronics with post-punk.

The EP was released on September 18, 2026. Its four songs are short, direct and vocal-driven.

Agur tracklist

Fracaso – 2:06 Ayuda – 3:29 Amor, miseria y dolor – 2:37 Agur – 2:05

<a href="https://peibol.bandcamp.com/album/agur" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Agur by Peibol</a>

About Peibol

Peibol is a producer and songwriter based in Bilbao, Spain, working at the intersection of techno punk, EBM, acid and industrial electronics, with a sound centred on 303 and 909 machines and a direct punk attitude. “Agur”, released on Scrapyard Records on September 18, 2026, is a four-track EP that marks Peibol’s release under that name.

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