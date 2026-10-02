October 2, 2026

Tangent Strategy announces new album ‘Tristesse’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 2, 2026

Tangent Strategy announces “Tristesse”, the project’s first full-length album in five years, inspired by John Foxx and Die Form.

Tangent Strategy - TRISTESSE (cover art)
🇺🇦 Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support

Tangent Strategy announces “Tristesse”, the project’s first new full-length album in five years. The album is inspired by the music of John Foxx and Die Form.

“Tristesse” explores the fragile human psyche, where anger and melancholy sit next to each other. It looks at the defiance inside relationships, healthy and unhealthy alike, and the marks they leave on the people in them. Production-wise, the album takes a simpler approach than before, keeping the songs raw with deep bass, stark arrangements and noise running through the mix. “In an age of detachment, Tristesse is a reminder that attachment is no certain comfort either,” the project states.

About Tangent Strategy

Tangent Strategy was formed in 1996 by chd.y as an outlet for a musical outlook that grew more and more drawn to industrial music over the years. The project’s first full-length, “Revenant”, came out in November 2021 via EK Product. Since then, chd.y has released several EPs under the name and performed live in Tokyo. “Tristesse”, announced in 2026, is Tangent Strategy’s second full-length album.

Support Side-Line

More people read Side-Line than ever, and there is still no paywall and no advertising. Readers pay for it instead - from $5 a month.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)
Why we ask

Advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations we have not put up a paywall, and we refuse to add annoying advertising, so we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes time, money and hard work to produce, and we do it to push the artists we like, who are equally fighting to survive.

Handled by PayPal.

Tags:

You may have missed

Pygmy Children - Malignant: Redux (cover art)

Pygmy Children reissue debut album ‘Malignant’ as ‘Malignant: Redux’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 2, 2026
P.K.C. returns with new songs for 2027, signs to KL Dark Records

P.K.C. returns with new songs for 2027, signs to KL Dark Records

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 2, 2026
Peibol - Agur EP (cover art)

Peibol releases techno punk/EBM EP ‘Agur’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 2, 2026
New Disorder Festival announced for Montreuil, 6-7 February 2027

New Disorder Festival announced for Montreuil, 6-7 February 2027

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 2, 2026
Tangent Strategy - TRISTESSE (cover art)

Tangent Strategy announces new album ‘Tristesse’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 2, 2026