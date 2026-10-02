Tangent Strategy announces new album ‘Tristesse’

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Tangent Strategy announces “Tristesse”, the project’s first new full-length album in five years. The album is inspired by the music of John Foxx and Die Form.

“Tristesse” explores the fragile human psyche, where anger and melancholy sit next to each other. It looks at the defiance inside relationships, healthy and unhealthy alike, and the marks they leave on the people in them. Production-wise, the album takes a simpler approach than before, keeping the songs raw with deep bass, stark arrangements and noise running through the mix. “In an age of detachment, Tristesse is a reminder that attachment is no certain comfort either,” the project states.

<a href="https://tangentstrategy.bandcamp.com/album/tristesse" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Tristesse by Tangent Strategy</a>

About Tangent Strategy

Tangent Strategy was formed in 1996 by chd.y as an outlet for a musical outlook that grew more and more drawn to industrial music over the years. The project’s first full-length, “Revenant”, came out in November 2021 via EK Product. Since then, chd.y has released several EPs under the name and performed live in Tokyo. “Tristesse”, announced in 2026, is Tangent Strategy’s second full-length album.

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