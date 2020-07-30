ESA joins with Caitlin Stokes (Corlyx) for ‘Eat their Young’ video and EP

After working together on “You are Safe Here” (taken from “Burial 10”, released in February 2020) ESA once again comes together with Caitlin Stokes from Corlyx in the form of quite a powerful industrial anthem: “Eat their Young” as part of the “Eat their Young/The Scorn” EP.

The track was written and recorded in March, “after observing how diﬀerently the current challenges were aﬀecting diﬀerent classes of people” says J Blacker. “It felt obvious that some sort of tidal wave was going to hit, that has ended up happening in lots of guises since earlier this year and think we all can all logically predict it will likely appear again in the near future. Without delving into personal and emotional politics too much. I struggle with the notion of greed and general unfairness. There is a strange sense of superiority that seems to accompany money, whether earned or inherited and that pedestal has always confused and frustrated me. It seems to be partnered with a distinct lack of empathy and general entitlement that for me has little place in a fair and modern society.”

Here’s the video.

J Blacker also indicates that for the video itself it was decided to tone down any sort of nod to rioting and group protest in favour of ‘the broken man’ acting as a metaphor for the disenfranchised. Equally for the ‘insatiably hungry consumer ‘acting as a metaphor for the rich and upper class. “Caitlin did a great job of acting that part as I hope you’ll agree.”

You can stream/download the “Eat their Young/The Scorn” EP (out now on Negative Gain) right below.

<a href="http://esangp.bandcamp.com/album/eat-their-young-the-scorn-ep">Eat their Young / The Scorn EP by ESA</a>

