Brand new video from Swedish dark electronics act Twice A Man, ‘Dahlia’, tackles today’s uncertainty
Swedish dark electronics act Twice A Man have released a video for their new track “Dahlia”, which is featured on the 3CD and 72-page artbook compilation entitled “Songs of Future Memories (1982-2022)” that has been released on January 27.
The Swedes’ long-time artistic preoccupation with environmental issues is also reflected in the clip, which “contrasts the beauty of the natural world with the urban landscapes created by humanity” so the band says.
“The song ‘Dahlia’ is a reflection about our time,” Dan Söderqvist explains on behalf of the trio. “The world is getting darker and uncertain with wars, pandemics, and above all: climate change, environmental destruction, and through that a loss of biodiversity that is all caused by human activity. We experience a conflict between the outer world and an inner imaginary world. We need to feel comfort, and music at its best grants us that inner peace. Two new songs, ‘Lotus’ and ‘Dahlia’, were made to be included in our new compilation album ‘Songs of Future Memories’ and – in some respect – to epitomise the spirit of Twice a Man.”
The video is available below.
