The Swedish electronic environmentalists Twice A Man present the track “Birds Eye View” as the first advance single taken from their forthcoming new full-length “The Coloured Breeze Is a New Dimension”. “The Coloured Breeze Is a New Dimension” has been scheduled for release on June 13, 2025.

We do refer to the band as environmentalists since a strong environmental focus has shaped their work, from their 1984 whale exhibition soundtrack to the ambient forest album “Cocoon” (2019). Field recordings and nature themes remain integral also on “The Coloured Breeze Is a New Dimension”, an album which explores escape and solace through music, nature, and art.

You can check out the track below.

Twice A Man comment: “Overview can light sparks in the place where your roots are waiting”, guitarist and vocalist Dan Söderqvist writes on behalf of the band. “If you follow the time you can destroy the eradicating wheels of commerce. Don’t drown yourself in pretended sleep! There is a common knot that must be untied. Our thoughts are the light and nature sings our lullabies.”

“The Coloured Breeze Is a New Dimension” is available as a 36-page hardcover CD artbook, and as a black vinyl LP.

<a href="https://twiceaman.bandcamp.com/album/the-coloured-breeze-is-a-new-dimension">The Coloured Breeze is a New Dimension by Twice a Man</a>

Since forming as Cosmic Overdose in 1977, Dan Söderqvist and Karl Gasleben have been quite active in Sweden’s electronic music scene, later transforming into Twice A Man. Their extensive career includes numerous albums, film scores, theatrical compositions, and multimedia projects.

Anno 2025 the band consists of Dan Söderqvist on vocals and Karl Gasleben and Jocke Söderqvist on electronics.

