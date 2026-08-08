Twice a Man compile rare marine-themed tracks in ‘The Marine Trilogy’ artbook

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Swedish electronic act Twice a Man will release “The Marine Trilogy”, a 48-page 2CD artbook compiling out-of-print, marine-themed material recorded between 1984 and 1986, on October 23, 2026 through Dependent, limited to 500 copies.

Twice a Man’s ‘The Marine Trilogy’ artbook

The tracks originally appeared on the cassette “Waterland” and the 12″ singles “Aqua Marine Drum” and “Across The Ocean,” releases that have since become sought-after collectors’ items. “The Marine Trilogy” gathers and remasters that material for its first appearance on CD. Pre-sale for the artbook begins September 9, 2026.

The band describes “Waterland” as the result of a collaboration with the Center for Studies of Whales and Dolphins, which recorded the whale sounds used as the bassline on “Across the Ocean.” Twice a Man frame the material around the marine world as “a perspective from which to view the world,” made amid what the band calls its “fear of the turbulent world order” of the mid-1980s. The group also confirmed a new full-length album is in the works, to be announced separately.

About Twice a Man

Twice a Man is a Swedish electronic duo from Gothenburg, formed by Dan Söderqvist and Karl Gasleben (born Ingemar Ljungström), who met in the early 1970s playing in the groups Älgarnas Trädgård and Anna Själv Tredje. The pair started working together in 1978 as Cosmic Overdose, renamed the project Twice a Man in 1981 and released their debut album, “Music For Girls,” in 1982. From 1984 the group began incorporating samplers into its synthesizer-based, theatrical sound, a period that produced the marine-themed “Waterland” cassette and the “Aqua Marine Drum” and “Across The Ocean” singles now collected on “The Marine Trilogy.” Long-time collaborator Jocke Söderqvist rejoined the group in 2013. More recently, Twice a Man released the video for “Dahlia” in 2023, remastered former member Lars Falk’s classic 1980s-era material, and in 2025 announced the album “The Coloured Breeze Is a New Dimension,” led by the single “Birds Eye View.” “The Marine Trilogy,” due October 23, 2026, revisits the band’s mid-1980s marine-themed recordings ahead of a new full-length album still to be announced.

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