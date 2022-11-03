Twice A Man announce 3-CD artbook compilation ‘Songs of Future Memories (1982-2022)’ and release new video for ‘Decay’

Swedish dark electronics act Twice A Man have announced a 3-CD and 72-page artbook compilation. The anthology is entitled “Songs of Future Memories (1982-2022)” and is scheduled for release on January 27, 2023 on Dependent.

Singer, guitarist and synth player Dan Söderqvist says: “For the first time since 1987, a new collection of some of our finest works has been compiled. As the title suggests, once again we recall vivid memories of the past. As a band that has rarely looked back, we actually feel some satisfaction on seeing how it all comes together – although the compilation is covering such a long period of our musical career. Almost from the beginning, melancholic soundscapes, surreal lyrics, a romantic approach, and the importance of environmental awareness have provided the guidelines for our musical journey. On the other hand, at the core of Twice a Man’s songwriting lies also the critique of society, the alienation from the consumerist way of life in our Western world, which is also lacking in spiritual values. The perhaps most joyous part of creating ‘Songs of Future Memories’ has been the composing if two new songs, ‘Lotus’ and ‘Dahlia’. These are two flower children that once more emphasise the reflective mood, which is certainly our own. We have high expectations to present the world of Twice A Man to our long-time friends as well as new listeners. This release will hopefully provide many insights into our extended history.”

To coincide with the release a new lyric video clip for their track “Decay” has been made.

About Twice A Man

Twice a Man were formed in Gothenburg, Sweden and is comprised of Dan Söderqvist and Karl Gasleben. The duo met in Gothenburg during the early 1970s when they played in the bands Älgarnas Trädgård and Anna Själv Tredje. Originally they formed a duo in 1978 as Cosmic Overdose.

After changing their name to Twice A Man in 1981, they released their first album, “Music for Girls”, in 1982. The group have consistently used synthesizers and electronic effects to create their theatrical and atmospheric soundscapes, and from 1984 they began to work with samplers.

The band has featured a variety of musicians in their line up, including long-time collaborator Jocke Söderqvist, who rejoined the group in 2013 for club and festival concerts based around some of their earlier works. They have also written music for theatre (including several works for the Royal Dramatic Theatre in Stockholm), television, film and radio. They also composed the soundtrack to the PlayStation video game “Kula World”.

In the early 1990s, Twice a Man created a side-project entitled The Butterfly Effect, an experimental electronic project which installed writer Zac O’ Yeah as light designer and Peter Davidson as musician and singer, releasing the album “Trip” in 1991.

They later continued as Twice a Man, but during the decade they decreased their production of studio albums and tours to concentrate on project-based work, often in collaboration with theatre, visual artists or companies.

Recent works by Twice a Man include the album, “Icicles”, released in April 2010, as well as a 50 minute ambient CD, “Costume Area”, which was released to coincide with the opening of a Charles Koroly exhibition at the Dansmuseet museum in Stockholm, for which they provided music and sound design.

Their most recent album, “On the Other Side of the Mirror”, was released in June 2020 in both CD and vinyl editions.