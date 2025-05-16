Twice A Man – The Coloured Breeze Is A New Dimension (Digital/CD/Vinyl Album – Dependent Records)

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

We sometimes forget that Twice A Man has its roots in the late ’70s, when the group first emerged under the name Cosmic Overdose. Since adopting their current name in 1981, this Swedish trio has built up an impressive and diverse discography.

Now, they return with a new album—an effort that took several years of dedication and creative labor to bring to life. Twice A Man continues to stand apart from the mainstream. They’re not your typical Swedish Synth-Pop or EBM act, but rather a band that blends a variety of influences into a dreamy, atmospheric soundscape where guitars and synths intertwine seamlessly.

Warm string arrangements add a floating, ethereal quality, gradually shaping the songs into a form of Cinematic-Pop. Delicate sound treatments are layered over slow, sometimes intricate rhythms, with passionate vocals rising above it all. The result is elegantly finished with vintage electronic touches that evoke a sense of both nostalgia and innovation.

Technically, the album is finely crafted and rich in detail, though not always immediately accessible. But as mentioned, Twice A Man remains a true outsider—an act for a discerning audience that will undoubtedly appreciate the depth and artistry of this release. (Rating:7½).

Listen to “Birds Eye View”:

https://twiceaman.bandcamp.com/track/birds-eye-view-2

Inferno Sound Diaries See Full Bio I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents.

