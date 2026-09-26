Trentemøller releases “Swerve” featuring Sakura, the second single from his self-titled album, out November 13, 2026 via In My Room.

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Trentemøller releases “Swerve” as the second single from his new self-titled album, out November 13, 2026 on his own label, In My Room. Vienna-based singer Sakura, born in Hong Kong, sings on the track. A video for “Swerve” is out now on Trentemøller’s YouTube channel.

<a href="https://trentemoller.bandcamp.com/track/swerve" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Swerve by Trentemøller</a>

‘Swerve’ opens Trentemøller’s new album

“Swerve” opens on a guitar riff and a repeating vocal melody. Layers of noise build underneath it through the track. Trentemøller wrote it first among the album’s ten songs, and it opens the record.

He describes the track as the one that set the direction for the rest of the album: “‘Swerve’ was the first song I wrote for the record. I had the vocal melody in my head pretty quickly, and the whole thing, chords and guitar riff, came to me fast. I wanted it to be brutal and beautiful at the same time, to almost shock the listener when the guitars and everything kick in during the first bars. Sakura’s vocal fits so well it almost becomes an instrument in itself. I knew instinctively it should open the record, since I think it’s pretty defining for the album’s sound.”

“Swerve” follows “Terrified“, the album’s first single, released on August 28, 2026 with a video directed by Mew’s Jonas Bjerre, who also sang on that track.

The self-titled album, out November 13

The album is self-titled, with ten songs: “Swerve,” “Terrified,” “Visceral,” “Johnny Boy,” “Halved,” “Your Love Walks Alone,” “To Mist,” “Coyote,” “Crash” and “White Hallways”. It comes out on red vinyl, CD, cassette and digital formats through In My Room.

For the first time in his career, every track on a Trentemøller album has vocals. He wrote, played, produced and mixed the record himself.

On how he cut the tracklist down, he said: “The noisy got noisier, the dreamy got dreamier, the melodic got even more melodic. I was ruthless this time. Okay, kill your darlings! If a track didn’t give me a feeling of freedom, wanderlust, sorrow, love or that pure ‘I don’t give a fuck’ feeling … It was gone.”

Trentemøller and his band play fifteen European shows in February and March 2027, performing the new album in full from start to end, according to a press list circulated by In My Room on September 25, 2026:

27.02.2027 – Berlin, DE – Huxley’s Neue Welt

01.03.2027 – Munich, DE – Kesselhaus

02.03.2027 – Zurich, CH – Kaufleuten

03.03.2027 – Paris, FR – La Cigale

05.03.2027 – Brussels, BE – Ancienne Belgique

06.03.2027 – Brussels, BE – Ancienne Belgique

07.03.2027 – Luxembourg, LU – den Atelier

09.03.2027 – Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso

10.03.2027 – Maastricht, NL – Muziekgieterij

11.03.2027 – London, UK – Electric Ballroom

13.03.2027 – Cologne, DE – Carlswerk Victoria

17.03.2027 – Oslo, NO – Rockefeller

18.03.2027 – Gothenburg, SE – Pustervik

19.03.2027 – Stockholm, SE – Slaktkyrkan

20.03.2027 – Copenhagen, DK – Vega

About Trentemøller

Anders Trentemøller was born on October 16, 1972, in Vordingborg, Denmark, and works from Copenhagen. He started out in indie rock projects in the late 1990s, then moved into electronic production and released a run of 12-inch singles before his debut album, “The Last Resort”, came out on Poker Flat Recordings in 2006.

He founded his own label, In My Room, around 2010 and has released every album since through it: “Into the Great Wide Yonder” (2010), “Lost” (2013), “Fixion” (2016), “Obverse” (2019), “Memoria” (2022) and “Dreamweaver” (2024). The “Memoria” campaign included the singles “In the Gloaming“, “All Too Soon” and “No More Kissing in the Rain“.

Alongside his own records, Trentemøller remixes other artists. He reworked The Cure‘s “And Nothing Is Forever” for the 2025 release “Mixes of a Lost World”, and remixed Blood’s single “Type 9000” in 2022. He was also among the acts confirmed in 2023 to support Depeche Mode on their European tour.

The new self-titled album is his eighth studio album. It arrives just over two years after “Dreamweaver”. Side-Line first reported on it on August 28, 2026, when Trentemøller announced the record and shared its first single, “Terrified”, featuring Mew’s Jonas Bjerre. “Swerve” is the second single from that same album.

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