NØIR announces fall live dates in Virginia, New York and Massachusetts, and releases a lyric video for “Breath and Taxes (genCAB Remix).”

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New York electronic dark pop project NØIR has announced three fall live dates, in Arlington, Virginia, Brooklyn, New York, and Salem, Massachusetts, and released a lyric video for “Breath and Taxes (genCAB Remix)”, a track from its “Breath and Taxes” EP on the Pittsburgh label Distortion Productions. NØIR, led by vocalist Athan Maroulis, put out the four-track EP on 5 June 2026, and the new video sets lyrics from the genCAB remix against visuals built by J Boyle and Ikon Cre8ions.

NØIR has confirmed three shows for October and November:

October 15 – Renegade, Arlington, VA

October 16 – Stimulate, Brooklyn, NY

November 28 – Darq, Salem, MA

The story behind ‘Breath and Taxes’

NØIR asked, half in jest, whether anyone wanted to make a video for the genCAB remix of “Breath and Taxes.” J Boyle and Ikon Cre8ions took up the offer and built a lyric video for the track.

“Breath and Taxes” started as a Spahn Ranch song. Maroulis co-wrote it in 1993 during his time in that band, though the lyric itself dates further back, to 1990, when Maroulis was a member of Executive Slacks and the band was booked to play Scream in Los Angeles. While in town, he wandered into a serial-killer art exhibit at a Hollywood gallery and wrote the lyrics from what he saw there.

The “Breath and Taxes” EP collects the original radio edit with the genCAB remix, an iszoloscope remix and an “Ed’s Car Mix,” and can be streamed and purchased on Bandcamp. It is also available on Spotify.

<a href="https://noirnyc.bandcamp.com/album/breath-and-taxes" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Breath and Taxes by NOIR</a>

About NØIR

NØIR is the New York City project of vocalist Athan Maroulis, who describes its sound as electronic dark pop. Maroulis fronted the Philadelphia band Executive Slacks from the late 1980s until it split in 1991, then joined the Los Angeles act Spahn Ranch in 1993; Side-Line covered the 2024 reissue of Spahn Ranch’s 1995 LP “The Coiled One”. He also recorded with Black Tape for a Blue Girl before starting NØIR.

NØIR debuted with the album “Darkly Near” in 2013 on Metropolis Records. The follow-up “The Burning Bridge” EP added guitarist and producer Erik Gustafson to the lineup. In 2019, NØIR released the “A Pleasure” EP, which included a Fad Gadget cover.

Maroulis described the project in a 2020 Side-Line interview as “an amalgamation of each band I have ever been in.” In 2023, NØIR dedicated its “Fallen” EP to the late Dave Heckman, still on Metropolis Records. NØIR then moved to Distortion Productions, teaming with Silver Walks in 2025 for a cover of Cyberaktif’s “Nothing Stays”.

The “Breath and Taxes” EP followed on the same label in June 2026. The three fall dates and the new genCAB remix video follow that release.

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