Felsmann + Tiley release the EP “Reinterpretations #1” on Mute on 24 September 2026, with four remixes and two live dates in London and Berlin.

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German synth duo Felsmann + Tiley released “Reinterpretations #1” on Mute on 24 September 2026. The four-track EP is the first of three planned installments of “Protomensch (Deluxe),” a reworked version of the duo’s 2026 album “Protomensch,” built from new versions of the album’s songs by outside producers.

“Reinterpretations #1” collects “Open Fields (Silver Panda Remix),” “God Is Lonelier (Echonomist Remix),” “Always You (Sensu Remix)” and “Warum (Lysten Remix).” Two of the four, the Echonomist and Sensu remixes, had already come out as individual tracks earlier in 2026; the Silver Panda and Lysten versions are new to this release. The EP is out digitally through Bandcamp and on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Tidal, Qobuz, Deezer and Amazon Music, with Beatport carrying it for purchase.

Dominik Felsmann and Patrick Tiley describe the EP as a deliberate return to the dance-floor material they made before Felsmann + Tiley became a synth-only project.

“We started out as electronic dance music producers and DJs, and that history doesn’t disappear just because we’re now limiting ourselves to synth-only compositions. For this remix EP, we specifically invited three artists to bring the drums back. The result is a reminder that our former DNA still runs through even the most stripped-back version of a song, and that adding drums back in can reveal as much about the original as removing them did.”

<a href="https://felsmanntiley.bandcamp.com/album/open-fields-silver-panda-remix" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Open Fields (Silver Panda Remix) by Felsmann + Tiley</a>

The ‘Reinterpretations #1’ tracklist

“Open Fields” (Silver Panda Remix) “God Is Lonelier” (Echonomist Remix) “Always You” (Sensu Remix) “Warum” (Lysten Remix)

Melodic house duo Silver Panda opens the EP with a version of “Open Fields” that starts on vocals before a four-on-the-floor beat enters and carries the track’s melody into a club arrangement. Greek melodic techno producer Echonomist reworks “God Is Lonelier” into a slower, more minimal arrangement that builds gradually over its running time. Swiss producer Sensu’s version of “Always You” runs on processed vocals, layered synths and a continuous beat. French producer Lysten closes the EP with “Warum” at a reduced tempo, the slowest of the four tracks.

Echonomist’s remix, released on its own on 3 September 2026, was recorded largely on the road: the producer finished most of the mix in a friend’s studio in Los Angeles while touring the US and Mexico. Sensu’s remix of “Always You” first came out as a single on 23 July 2026.

Felsmann + Tiley have two live dates in November, at the Purcell Room, Southbank Centre, in London and at Kantine am Berghain in Berlin. Side-Line first reported both dates alongside the Echonomist remix on 3 September 2026; they remain the duo’s only announced shows.

22 November 2026 – London, UK – Purcell Room, Southbank Centre, tickets from £33

25 November 2026 – Berlin, DE – Kantine am Berghain, tickets from €28

Separately, the “Protomensch” track “Gabriel” features on the trailer for “You Can See Everything,” the A24 documentary on Elizabeth Holmes directed by Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim. The film’s trailer went out in the same week as “Reinterpretations #1.”

Two more ‘Reinterpretations’ EPs to come

Reinterpretations #2 arrives on 22 October with reworks of “Memory,” “Reset” and “Open Fields” by Meredi, Sofi Paez and Lambert. A standalone single, Jamie Irrepressible’s version of “Seeker,” follows before Reinterpretations #3 closes the series on 20 November with Meredi’s “Memory,” Jamie Irrepressible’s “Seeker” and a studio session version of “Open Fields.”

About Felsmann + Tiley

Dominik Felsmann and Patrick Tiley met in 2003 on the German music production forum MyOwnMusic.de and found they shared a hometown, Stuttgart. Their first release together came out under the alias Kamui, the 12-inch “Ghosts,” followed by releases under further aliases including Ka, Monsun, Synthflut, Virus Inc. and Black Phaze, all built around club-oriented electronic music.

The pair moved toward reinterpreting other artists’ songs, and two of those reworks reached television placements: their version of The Irrepressibles’ “The Most Beautiful Boy” became the lead track for the second season of the Netflix series “Young Royals,” and their reworking of M83‘s “Solitude” appeared on the British crime series “Top Boy.” Both tracks were later released through Mute and Deutsche Grammophon and have reached more than 200 million combined streams. Music supervisor Michel Gaubert included their music in a runway set for Acne Studios, and the late Andrew Weatherall featured the duo on his NTS Radio show.

Felsmann + Tiley signed to Mute and released the track “Warum” in June 2025. Their Mute debut album, “Protomensch,” came out on 13 February 2026, its twelve tracks pairing the duo’s synth-only, largely drum-free production with guest vocalists Pet Deaths, The Kite String Tangle, Woodes and Laius. Side-Line covered the album’s rollout, including the video for “Always You” featuring Woodes in February 2026. “Protomensch” drew coverage from Clash, Under the Radar, The Big Takeover and Numero Netherlands.

Since the album’s release, Felsmann + Tiley have issued a run of guest reworks of its songs under the “Protomensch (Deluxe)” banner, of which “Reinterpretations #1” is the first compiled installment. The two further EPs due in October and November, together with the November live dates in London and Berlin, extend that same rollout through the end of 2026.

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