Trentemøller – Memoria (Album – In My Room)

March 1, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Dream-Pop, Ambient-Pop, Cinematic. Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl. Background/Info: The sonic voyage and exploration of…

Genre/Influences: Dream-Pop, Ambient-Pop, Cinematic.

Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl.

Background/Info: The sonic voyage and exploration of Danish composer/producer Anders Trentemøller moves on with “Memoria”. This is the sixth studio album (live and remix-works not included) by the Danish master.

Content: If you remember the debut album “The Last Resort” (2006) and you listen to “Memoria” you clearly will recognize common elements, but also major evolutions in sound and format. But the artist moves on with an explicit and very personal Electro-Ambient approach, which he transposed into Dream-Pop and Cinematic compositions. The debut song could be a new Soundtrack for “Twin Peaks” while most of the songs are getting us back to 80s Dream-Pop influences with extra Ambient arrangements on top. I even noticed a pure Shoegaze song made by electronics. The songs are mixing instrumentals and sung tracks.

+ + + : Trentemøller is not repeating himself, but sounds in constant evolution. This album is a great production for the way influences have been mixed, creating a new Dream-Pop dimension or a more accessible Ambient format. The songs are touched by graceful 80s influences, which are mainly coming through in the melodies. I also like the resonating bass lines. The Electro-Shoegaze “Dead Or Alive” is a surprising cut, but still a sonic pearl. I also recommend “When The Sun Explodes” for its warm synth lines. There also is a good balance between instrumental songs and sung pieces. Last, but not least I also salute the fact this album features 14 songs.

– – : This work is featuring multiple influences, which makes it also a bit complex to listen. You really have to search for the common thread.

Conclusion: Trentemøller remains an invitation to dream away; a sonic voyage created by an experienced sound traveler. 

Best songs: “Dead Or Alive”, “When The Sun Explodes”, “No More Kissing In The Rain”, “Drifting Star”.

Rate: 8.

Artist & Label: www.trentemoller.comwww.trentemoller.com/in-my-room / www.facebook.com/trentemoller


