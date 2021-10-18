Trentemøller releases 2nd single, ‘All Too Soon’, taken off new album ‘Memoria’

(Photo by Sofie Nørregaard) Out now is Trentemøller’s newest single “All Too Soon”, the second single taken off the new album, which is scheduled for February of next year.

A while back the Danish composer, musician and producer announced his new studio album “Memoria” set for release in early 2022 on his own label In My Room. A first single, “In The Gloaming”, precede the “All Too Soon” single which is out now.

“Memoria” will be Anders Trentemøller’s sixth studio album.