Trentemøller releases 2nd single, ‘All Too Soon’, taken off new album ‘Memoria’

October 18, 2021 bernard

(Photo by Sofie Nørregaard) Out now is Trentemøller’s newest single “All Too Soon”, the second…
Trentemøller announces album & releases'In the gloaming' + video

(Photo by Sofie Nørregaard) Out now is Trentemøller’s newest single “All Too Soon”, the second single taken off the new album, which is scheduled for February of next year.

A while back the Danish composer, musician and producer announced his new studio album “Memoria” set for release in early 2022 on his own label In My Room. A first single, “In The Gloaming”, precede the “All Too Soon” single which is out now.

“Memoria” will be Anders Trentemøller’s sixth studio album.


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)



Tags: ,

You may have missed

Trentemøller announces album & releases 'In the gloaming' + video

Trentemøller releases 2nd single, ‘All Too Soon’, taken off new album ‘Memoria’

October 18, 2021 bernard
Rhys Fulber returns with new solo album, 'Brutal Nature', at the end of November

Rhys Fulber returns with new solo album, ‘Brutal Nature’, at the end of November

October 18, 2021 bernard
Belgian electronica project Cubic joins Alfa Matrix and releases label debut EP 'Alphabet Hymn'

‘Click Interview’ with Cubic: ‘It Was Time To Pull The Plug And Leave Ebm To The ‘Jügend’’

October 16, 2021 Inferno Sound Diaries
Detroit based synthpop act Shoestrings back after a 24 years of total silence with an all new single, 'Gone', and album, 'Expectations'

Detroit based synthpop act Shoestrings back after 24 years of total silence with an all new single, ‘Gone’, and album, ‘Expectations’

October 16, 2021 bernard
Swedish dreampop duo Astral Brain debut video 'A Dream' off their new album 'The Bewildered Mind'

Swedish dreampop duo Astral Brain debut video ‘A Dream’ off their new album ‘The Bewildered Mind’

October 16, 2021 bernard