Trentemøller remixes 2nd Blood single ‘Type 9000’
2nd Blood aka Silas Tinglef is the drummer of Trentemøller’s new band touring Europe and North America this year. Having released an full EP on Trentemøller’s label some time ago we now have the label owner on remix duties. The Trentemøller remix of “Type 9000” will be out on August 5th.
2nd Blood is the project of Copenhagen based musician, producer and songwriter Silas Tinglef. Veering between punk rock, pop, ambi- ent and electronic, Tinglef has also been a backing musician for the likes of The Raveonettes or Jacob Bellens. Right now he joins Trentemøller’s band on his ‘Memoria Tour’ as a drummer.
2nd Blood’s debut EP has been released on Trentemøller’s label In My Room and this is the new Trentemøller Madchester edit of Type9000 taken from said EP.
