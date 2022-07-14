Trentemøller remixes 2nd Blood single ‘Type 9000’

July 14, 2022 bernard

2nd Blood aka Silas Tinglef is the drummer of Trentemøller’s new band touring Europe and…

Trentemøller remixes 2nd Blood single'Type 9000'

2nd Blood aka Silas Tinglef is the drummer of Trentemøller’s new band touring Europe and North America this year. Having released an full EP on Trentemøller’s label some time ago we now have the label owner on remix duties. The Trentemøller remix of “Type 9000” will be out on August 5th.

2nd Blood is the project of Copenhagen based musician, producer and songwriter Silas Tinglef. Veering between punk rock, pop, ambi- ent and electronic, Tinglef has also been a backing musician for the likes of The Raveonettes or Jacob Bellens. Right now he joins Trentemøller’s band on his ‘Memoria Tour’ as a drummer.

2nd Blood’s debut EP has been released on Trentemøller’s label In My Room and this is the new Trentemøller Madchester edit of Type9000 taken from said EP.

Coverartwork from the forthcoming single
Trentemøller

Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Trentemøller remixes 2nd Blood single 'Type 9000'

Trentemøller remixes 2nd Blood single ‘Type 9000’

July 14, 2022 bernard
Howard Jones announces Roxanne de Bastion as special guest on his 'Acoustic Trio' UK Tour

Howard Jones announces Roxanne de Bastion as special guest on his ‘Acoustic Trio’ UK Tour

July 14, 2022 bernard
In The Nursery interview: 'When I listen back to the recordings - it’s like a time capsule.'

Exclusive: In The Nursery release all new video for ‘Cookham Stone (The Painter)’

July 14, 2022 bernard
Cult trio project Duet Emmo gets its 'Or so it seems' album reissued in a remastered version

Duet Emmo share remastered version of ‘Heart Of Hearts (Or So It Seems)’ from the reissue of Daniel Miller, Edvard Graham Lewis and B.C. Gilbert’s sole collaboration

July 13, 2022 bernard
Mach FoX from Zwaremachine releases new solo electronic album

Mach FoX from Zwaremachine releases new solo electronic album

July 13, 2022 bernard