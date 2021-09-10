Trentemøller announces album & releases ‘In the gloaming’ + video

(Photo by Sofie Nørregaard) Danish composer, musician and producer Trentemøller announces his new studio album “Memoria” which is set for release in early 2022 on his own label In My Room alongside the first single “In The Gloaming” which is released today.

This is Anders Trentemøller’s sixth studio album and was announced by a recent, unanticipated drop of four songs, in the form of two singles (“No One Quite Like You” and “Golden Sun”). The first single from the upcoming album, “In The Gloaming”, which is released today, is a song about a difficult, ambiguous relationship.

Anders: “It’s about the feeling of being in love with a person who unconsciously drags you down, and how you try to find a way out of these unhealthy patterns. I wanted the song to have some kind of epic sound that underlines the big dilemma. Therefore, the huge drums, the wavy guitars and the anthem-like synth theme. This was the first time for me writing the lyrics and the vocal melody myself and Lisbet Fritze’s haunting vocals bring it all to life so beautifully.”

Check out his new single.

And here is the video.