Trentemøller to release 3-track single ‘No More Kissing In The Rain’ on Friday – video available on Thursday

(Photo by Sofie Nørregaard) Trentemøller’s latest single, “No More Kissing In The Rain”, will be out on Friday 14 January and features Lisbet Fritze on vocals. The single will include the following 3 tracks: “Dead Or Alive”, “All Too Soon” and “In The Gloaming”.

The single benefits from a brand new video which will be made available on Thursday at 8:00pm CET. Trentemøller will join the premiere and be available in the YouTube chat during the premiere and some short while afterwards.

The Danish composer, musician and producer will release his new studio album “Memoria” later on in February on his own label In My Room.